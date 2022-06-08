Purdy Group: Bryan College Station Toyota Named Carfax Top-Rated Dealer

Customers Love Bryan College Station Toyota Based on Verified Customer Ratings.

BRYAN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Bryan College Station Toyota is being recognized in the third annual CARFAX Top-Rated DealerProgram. The 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of 4.6 stars, out of a possible five. This elite group of dealers is being celebrated for their exceptional customer service.

"CARFAX has nearly 3.3 million verified customer ratings and reviews," said Gregg Cleary,CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "This isn't an 'everyone gets a trophy situation'; we are recognizing truly the best of the best when it comes to remarkable service and customer care. These dealers are top-rated based solely on verified reviews from their actual customers."

"Bryan College Station Toyota prides itself on being a customer-first organization, and this award validates our entire team's commitment to always focus on our customer's needs above all else," said Harold Hurst, Purdy Group's COO. "We believe that our people and their desire to deliver the best possible customer experience is what truly sets us apart."

You can look for Bryan College Station Toyota's 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer recognition on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide to their customers.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value, and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace byThe Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell - Show me the CARFAX.

About Bryan College Station Toyota

Bryan College Station Toyota operates under the Purdy Group umbrella, focusing on outstanding customer service and embracing cutting-edge technology. Their position as delivering "The Promise of Something Different" drives continuous improvement and innovation throughout their entire dealership operation.

About The Purdy Group

Founded in 1957, Purdy Group is a worldwide leader in the automotive industry. From retail sales, all the way to mobility services, every aspect of the automotive industry focuses on outstanding customer service while embracing cutting edge technology.

CONTACT:

Contact: Johnny Wright

Phone: 979-401-2459

Email: jwright@purdygroupusa.com

SOURCE: Purdy Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704240/Bryan-College-Station-Toyota-Named-Carfax-Top-Rated-Dealer