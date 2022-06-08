Each handmade bar has been crafted to elevate and delight consumers' haircare experience with its high performance and unique properties

P&G Beauty's first paper packaging innovation for its shampoo and conditioner bars range marks the continuous journey to deliver on its sustainability commitments. Since 2021, P&G Beauty has reduced virgin plastic usage by 50%, equivalent to 300 million virgin plastic bottles less per year 1

New research reveals 75%2 of consumers are eager to be more sustainable and are urging brands to help them achieve this at home

REUTERS RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS SUMMIT--P&G Beauty is proud to announce on World Oceans Day that Head Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie are launching their first paper packaging innovations shampoo and conditioner bars.

Announced at the Reuters Responsible Business Summit during a live panel of sustainability experts for the Raising the Bar: Advancing Responsible Beauty in Europe session, P&G Beauty showcased that, as of 2022, Head Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie will continue to deliver sustainable products at scale. These new products will change the way people buy and use shampoo and conditioner.

Consumers are eager to be more sustainable and urging brands to help them, new global research conducted by P&G Beauty reveals that 75% of consumers would like to buy more beauty products with packaging made from recycled material2. Indeed, a significant proportion of consumers (65%) already try to buy plastic free packaging3. With a footprint in millions of European households, P&G Beauty's scale, combined with their commitment to continue to raise the bar on sustainable innovation, delivers a significant contribution to tackling the challenges of bathroom sustainability.

These new shampoo bars have been formulated where one bar equals up to two equivalent 250ml liquid shampoo bottles. With the introduction of more and more post-consumer recycled plastic into regular bottles and the refill system, the launch of bars will further contribute to the reduction of 300 million bottles of virgin plastic per year. This continues to be the latest innovation in a line of many, for consumers who want to use brands they love whilst doing their part for the planet.

Speaking at the summit, Artur Litarowicz, Head of P&G Beauty Europe said; "Every day we are working to raise the bar in sustainability. And I am thrilled to say that to raise the bar again, we are now bringing highly performing handmade bars across the total P&G hair care portfolio in Europe including Head Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie. Not only do these innovations offer a delightful experience due to their unique formulas and shapes but their boxes are paper-based with FSC certified paper, to further advance us on the mission to reduce virgin plastic."

P&G Beauty worked with Paula Chin, Sustainable Materials Specialist at WWF UK, ahead of the panel to incorporate their perspective on the role of brands making an impact at scale on plastic waste reduction.

Paula Chin, WWF UKcommented, "Plastic pollution is one of the most visible symptoms of the environmental crisis we're facing and it's devastating our natural world. Businesses, governments and households have all got an important part to play in tackling this. Consumers are rightly concerned about this issue so it's great to see P&G playing their part to drive down the use of plastics with this new range. But we need even greater action to tackle the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity and nature loss, and pollution and waste."

An experience to meet consumer satisfaction

P&G Beauty's 2030 commitment to plastic reduction continues with the new boxes of shampoo bars with recyclable FSC paper.

P&G Beauty knows the importance of haircare rituals and what this experience means to consumers. The new shampoo bars have been carefully developed to meet consumer desires in line with their liquid counterparts. A highly effective shampoo that creates a rich lather with a delightful scent leaving hair feeling clean.

Designed in recognizable signature branding; Head Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie shampoo and conditioner bars all come in easy-to-hold bar shapes with an integrated built-in cotton rope to hang in the shower for ease of storage.

Head Shoulders has also pioneered its first active antidandruff solid shampoo bar, bringing this formula to millions who suffer from dandruff. In addition to this, it has scalp massaging properties. Our testing process has revealed consumers' reaction to the bars, stating "it feels unique, easy-to-hold and practical".

In addition, Aussie is becoming our first household brand to launch a solid conditioner bar.

P&G Beauty's sustainability journey

P&G Responsible Beauty continues its commitment to help consumers act more sustainably in their everyday lives, by providing them with better choices. In short, here's our journey so far:

Recycle: As of December 2021, most of our shampoo conditioner bottles became technically recyclable.

As of December 2021, most of our shampoo conditioner bottles became technically recyclable. Reduce: From 2021, we reduced the amount of virgin plastic used by 10,000 tons a year 1 , equivalent to 300 million virgin plastic bottles. We listened to consumers and now more than half of our shampoo bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic in Europe.

From 2021, we reduced the amount of virgin plastic used by 10,000 tons a year , equivalent to 300 million virgin plastic bottles. We listened to consumers and now more than half of our shampoo bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic in Europe. Reuse: We launched THE GOOD REFILL to help consumers change their refill behavior in the bathroom and have already brought over a million refillable products to market in one year.

To hear more about P&G Responsible Beauty innovation and sustainability commitments head to us.pg.com/responsible-beauty/.

References:

1December 2021 vs. 2016

2P&G commissioned a global consumer research: survey was conducted in May 2021 with 24,000 adults all ages, all genders from 12 countries: Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, UK, USA

3Kantar Who Cares Who Does September 2021

