Malaga, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Stockholm Precision Tools AB invites you to visit them at Booth #905 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday, June 13, to Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

About Stockholm Precision Tools AB

This year, the Swedish company Stockholm Precision Tools (SPT) manufacturer of directional survey solutions, will be exhibiting at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2022 (PDAC22) conference. This year, they are presenting an Augmented Reality Experience. Attendees will be able to meet and greet SPT staff at booth #905 and explore in an original and unique way their tools through augmented reality experience. At the booth, the founder and CEO of SPT, Orlando Ramirez will be greeting all visitors, along with Eric Estrada, global marketing manager, Hector Marin, technical manager, and Anthony Seredynski, the head of the SPT Canada offices. "...of course, we are excited to welcome PDAC visitors to our booth; we are more than happy to assist them and answer any questions they may have." Orlando Ramirez said. "We aim to bring the public a different and original experience during PDAC while they discover our latest developments." Eric Estrada said. Anthony Seredynski mentioned: "We are excited to be able to present to the public a different way to experience our tools." The extended information regarding the technology and solutions developed by SPT and how it could benefit your mining projects can be found at their website in https://sptab.com. SPT is offering a free on-site demonstration of their tools that both mining and drilling professionals can book a "no-obligation trial" through their contact form at their website or directly at sales@sptab.com.

About Stockholm Precision Tools (SPT)

Since the foundation of the company in 1996, Stockholm Precision Tools (SPTAB) has been a trusted partner and supplier of high quality solid state gyro solutions. They collaborate with the largest oil and gas, mining and civil engineering companies around the world. State-of-the-art technology and high industrial quality standards ensure that all manufactured products meet international quality standards. By keeping design and manufacturing in-house, it is possible to closely monitor every step of the production process to ensure the highest level of quality control.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Stockholm Precision Tools AB

Eric Estrada

+34617022409

eric.estrada@sptab.com

https://sptab.com