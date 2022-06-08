- (PLX AI) - Airthings cuts second quarter revenue forecast to USD 6.4-7.4 million from USD 8.0-9.0 million.
- • The downward revision reflects significant inventory adjustments at retailers and online channels
- • Retailers and channel partners are more hesitant to place orders, CEO says
- • The top-down message in their organizations is to reduce inventory levels and cut inventory days for consumer electronics products by up to 30-50% in some instances, says CEO Øyvind Birkenes
