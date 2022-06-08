The "M-commerce Payment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global m-commerce payment market to grow with a CAGR of 47.7% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global m-commerce payment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on m-commerce payment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027

The report on m-commerce payment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global m-commerce payment market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global m-commerce payment market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the m-commerce payment market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the m-commerce payment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global m-commerce payment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

Increasing adoption of m-commerce payments for online shopping and banking Payment

Reduced transaction time convenience

Restraints

Risk of personal information being leaked and geo-locational preference of payment gateways

Opportunities

Rapidly growing developments initiatives toward digitalized payments

Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc.

ACI Worldwide, Inc

FIS

Fiserv, Inc.

Ingenico

Mastercard

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Square, Inc

Visa, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. M-commerce Payment Market Highlights

2.2. M-commerce Payment Market Projection

2.3. M-commerce Payment Market Regional Highlights

3. Global M-commerce Payment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the M-commerce Payment Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Payment Method

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Transaction Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of M-commerce Payment Market

4. M-commerce Payment Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global M-commerce Payment Market by Payment Method

5.1. Mobile Web Payments

5.2. Near-field Communication

5.3. SMS/Direct Carrier Billing

5.4. Others

6. Global M-commerce Payment Market by Transaction Type

6.1. M-retailing

6.2. M-ticketing

6.3. M-billing

6.4. Others

7. Global M-commerce Payment Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America M-commerce Payment Market by Payment Method

7.1.2. North America M-commerce Payment Market by Transaction Type

7.1.3. North America M-commerce Payment Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global M-commerce Payment Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

