Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - LABEL Foundation has announced that it has officially integrated with Binance Custody to take advantage of their highly secure cold storage solution. Thanks to the new integration, which provides support for the $LBL token via Binance Custody, security will no longer be an issue as the tokens will be stored using the institutional and insured cold storage service. Moreover, both BEP-20 and ERC-20 are available for deposits as well as withdrawals. If all goes well, the LABEL team hopes to further expand its partnership with the Binance ecosystem in the future as well.

Binance Custody was only released in 2021, but there is nevertheless plenty of faith in the high level of user protection being offered by the service. LABEL had been searching for a reliable custody service for quite a while, and when choosing a custody service, the main aspects that LABEL primarily focused on were security and insurance coverage.

Keeping that in mind, Binance Custody indeed appeared to be the optimal choice as it uses industry-leading secure MPC (Multi-Party Computing), threshold signing schemes, and offline key-sharing storage to decentralize fund management, all of which are vital components to ensuring the safety of users' digital assets.

Also, in terms of insurance, Binance Custody obtained insurance from Arch Syndicate 2012 at Lloyd's of London, which was mediated by Lockton's Emerging Asset Protection (LEAP), the world's largest independent insurance broker, to further enhance investor protection.

The benefits of transferring ownership of digital assets to Binance Custody are hence not only limited to security from hackers and malicious individuals, but also delegation of authority. By sharing access with the custodian and delegating this authority, users can thus potentially prevent the loss of assets in the event of lost cryptographic inheritance, private passwords, or any other kind of data loss or hack.

Choosing Binance Custody was an easy choice for LABEL Foundation because of its aforementioned safe cold storage solution. LABEL integrating with Binance Custody therefore provides another level of security by protecting users' $LBL tokens with the institutional-grade digital asset management infrastructure and security features.

This provides some much-needed peace of mind to LABEL's customers, as reliable security measures have quickly become mandatory for any project in this industry. According to CSO Hyung Soon Choi, there will also be discussions on potentially considering further strategic collaboration with Binance Custody and the broader Binance Ecosystem in the foreseeable future.

About LABEL Foundation

LABEL Foundation is a blockchain-oriented NFT copyright fee sharing platform that supports investment, distribution and advertising processes along with removing significant barriers to modern content production and investment.

Essentially, LABEL Foundation represents an incubation system designed to disrupt the DeFi industry and it uses the native $LBL token, which is Ethereum-based governance and utility token, to do so. Furthermore, the tokens are mainly used to establish the basic token economy of the platform by acting as payment, staking and governance entities.

Lastly, the DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) voting infrastructure allows contributors to claim profits via the non-fungible token shareholding system, which adds a strong sense of community in addition to the aforementioned security features.

