Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announces financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2022. For additional information, please read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at www.arganinc.com
Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
April 30,
2022
2021
Change
For the Quarter Ended:
Revenues
100,277
126,341
(26,064)
Gross profit
19,738
23,714
(3,976)
Gross margin
19.7
18.8
0.9
Net income
7,485
10,766
(3,281)
Diluted per share
0.50
0.67
(0.17)
EBITDA
10,733
15,644
(4,911)
Cash dividends per share
0.25
0.25
April 30,
January 31,
As of:
2022
2022
Change
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
367,484
440,498
(73,014)
Net liquidity (1)
261,317
284,257
(22,940)
RUPO (2)
339,162
397,023
(57,861)
(1)
Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.
(2)
The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations ("RUPO") represents the project backlog related to active contracts with customers, as determined under revenue recognition rules.
"We continue to be pleased with the current execution on all of our major projects despite the well-publicized global supply chain disruptions, current inflationary challenges and continued COVID-19 pandemic impacts. These successes for all of our stakeholders reflect the talent and adaptability of our employees," Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, said. "Earlier today, our international efforts continued to expand, as we announced entering into three new engineering and construction contracts for 195 MW power projects in Ireland. Our sales efforts continue to be a major priority, and we believe there are a number of meaningful projects that will start this year for each of our subsidiaries. Our earnings per share of $0.50 for the first quarter is a reasonable start to the year and we look forward to building on it throughout Fiscal 2023."
Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 were $100.3 million. The primary revenue drivers were the post peak construction activities associated with the Guernsey Power Station project in Ohio, early construction activities on the Kilroot power project in Northern Ireland and an overall sustained level of activity at each business segment. Additionally, during the quarter, the Maple Hill solar energy project revenues were adversely affected by the market disruption in the supply of photovoltaic panels. Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 reflected primarily the peak construction activities associated with the Guernsey Power Station project.
For the three-month period ended April 30, 2022, we reported a consolidated gross profit of approximately $19.7 million which represented a gross profit percentage of approximately 19.7% of corresponding consolidated revenues. The gross profit percentages of corresponding revenues for the power industry services, industrial services and the telecommunications infrastructure segments were 20.2%, 17.0% and 26.2%, respectively, for the quarter ended April 30, 2022.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, were $10.6 million and $9.9 million, respectively. For three months ended April 30, 2022, net income attributable to our stockholders was $7.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. For the three months ended April 30, 2021, we reported net income attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $10.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.
As of April 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $367 million and net liquidity was $261 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The $73 million reduction in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments from January 31, 2022 reflected the expected cash flow cycle of two significant projects, the payment of dividends and the repurchase of shares. During the three months ended April 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 710,879 shares of common stock at a cost of $27 million. To date, the Company has repurchased 1,621,808 shares of common stock, or approximately 10% of its outstanding shares, at a cost of approximately $61.7 million under the $75 million share repurchase program authorization. The Company's consolidated amount of RUPO was approximately $339 million as of April 30, 2022.
About Argan
Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.
Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the spread of various variants. The Company has several signed EPC contracts that have not started and may not start as forecasted due to market and other circumstances beyond its control. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company's SEC filings.
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
2022
2021
REVENUES
100,277
126,341
Cost of revenues
80,539
102,627
GROSS PROFIT
19,738
23,714
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,575
9,892
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
9,163
13,822
Other income, net
595
712
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
9,758
14,534
Income tax expense
(2,273
(3,768
NET INCOME
7,485
10,766
Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.
7,485
10,766
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,264
(118
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.
6,221
10,648
NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.
Basic
0.50
0.68
Diluted
0.50
0.67
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
14,910
15,726
Diluted
14,992
15,961
CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
0.25
0.25
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
April 30,
January 31,
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
192,255
350,472
Short-term investments
175,229
90,026
Accounts receivable, net
36,047
26,978
Contract assets
6,880
4,904
Other current assets
37,180
34,904
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
447,591
507,284
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,936
10,460
Goodwill
28,033
28,033
Other purchased intangible assets, net
3,175
3,322
Right-of-use, deferred tax and other assets
4,075
4,486
TOTAL ASSETS
492,810
553,585
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
39,942
41,822
Accrued expenses
39,365
53,315
Contract liabilities
106,967
127,890
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
186,274
223,027
Noncurrent liabilities
4,523
4,963
TOTAL LIABILITIES
190,797
227,990
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,827,772 and 15,788,673 shares issued at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively; 14,585,908 and 15,257,688 shares outstanding at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively
2,374
2,368
Additional paid-in capital
159,170
158,190
Retained earnings
192,463
188,690
Less treasury stock, at cost 1,241,864 and 530,985 shares at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively
(47,482
(20,405
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,715
(2,451
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
302,810
326,392
Non-controlling interest
(797
(797
TOTAL EQUITY
302,013
325,595
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
492,810
553,585
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation to EBITDA
(In thousands)(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
2022
2021
Net income, as reported
7,485
10,766
Income tax expense
2,273
3,768
Depreciation
809
882
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
166
228
EBITDA
10,733
15,644
EBITDA of the non-controlling interest
EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc.
10,733
15,644
