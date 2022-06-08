Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announces financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2022. For additional information, please read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at www.arganinc.com

Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

April 30, 2022 2021 Change For the Quarter Ended: Revenues 100,277 126,341 (26,064) Gross profit 19,738 23,714 (3,976) Gross margin 19.7 18.8 0.9 Net income 7,485 10,766 (3,281) Diluted per share 0.50 0.67 (0.17) EBITDA 10,733 15,644 (4,911) Cash dividends per share 0.25 0.25

April 30, January 31, As of: 2022 2022 Change Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 367,484 440,498 (73,014) Net liquidity (1) 261,317 284,257 (22,940) RUPO (2) 339,162 397,023 (57,861)

(1) Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities. (2) The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations ("RUPO") represents the project backlog related to active contracts with customers, as determined under revenue recognition rules.

"We continue to be pleased with the current execution on all of our major projects despite the well-publicized global supply chain disruptions, current inflationary challenges and continued COVID-19 pandemic impacts. These successes for all of our stakeholders reflect the talent and adaptability of our employees," Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, said. "Earlier today, our international efforts continued to expand, as we announced entering into three new engineering and construction contracts for 195 MW power projects in Ireland. Our sales efforts continue to be a major priority, and we believe there are a number of meaningful projects that will start this year for each of our subsidiaries. Our earnings per share of $0.50 for the first quarter is a reasonable start to the year and we look forward to building on it throughout Fiscal 2023."

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 were $100.3 million. The primary revenue drivers were the post peak construction activities associated with the Guernsey Power Station project in Ohio, early construction activities on the Kilroot power project in Northern Ireland and an overall sustained level of activity at each business segment. Additionally, during the quarter, the Maple Hill solar energy project revenues were adversely affected by the market disruption in the supply of photovoltaic panels. Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 reflected primarily the peak construction activities associated with the Guernsey Power Station project.

For the three-month period ended April 30, 2022, we reported a consolidated gross profit of approximately $19.7 million which represented a gross profit percentage of approximately 19.7% of corresponding consolidated revenues. The gross profit percentages of corresponding revenues for the power industry services, industrial services and the telecommunications infrastructure segments were 20.2%, 17.0% and 26.2%, respectively, for the quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, were $10.6 million and $9.9 million, respectively. For three months ended April 30, 2022, net income attributable to our stockholders was $7.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. For the three months ended April 30, 2021, we reported net income attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $10.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

As of April 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $367 million and net liquidity was $261 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The $73 million reduction in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments from January 31, 2022 reflected the expected cash flow cycle of two significant projects, the payment of dividends and the repurchase of shares. During the three months ended April 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 710,879 shares of common stock at a cost of $27 million. To date, the Company has repurchased 1,621,808 shares of common stock, or approximately 10% of its outstanding shares, at a cost of approximately $61.7 million under the $75 million share repurchase program authorization. The Company's consolidated amount of RUPO was approximately $339 million as of April 30, 2022.

About Argan

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the spread of various variants. The Company has several signed EPC contracts that have not started and may not start as forecasted due to market and other circumstances beyond its control. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company's SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 REVENUES 100,277 126,341 Cost of revenues 80,539 102,627 GROSS PROFIT 19,738 23,714 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,575 9,892 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 9,163 13,822 Other income, net 595 712 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,758 14,534 Income tax expense (2,273 (3,768 NET INCOME 7,485 10,766 Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 7,485 10,766 Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,264 (118 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 6,221 10,648 NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. Basic 0.50 0.68 Diluted 0.50 0.67 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 14,910 15,726 Diluted 14,992 15,961 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 0.25 0.25

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) April 30, January 31, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 192,255 350,472 Short-term investments 175,229 90,026 Accounts receivable, net 36,047 26,978 Contract assets 6,880 4,904 Other current assets 37,180 34,904 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 447,591 507,284 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,936 10,460 Goodwill 28,033 28,033 Other purchased intangible assets, net 3,175 3,322 Right-of-use, deferred tax and other assets 4,075 4,486 TOTAL ASSETS 492,810 553,585 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 39,942 41,822 Accrued expenses 39,365 53,315 Contract liabilities 106,967 127,890 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 186,274 223,027 Noncurrent liabilities 4,523 4,963 TOTAL LIABILITIES 190,797 227,990 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,827,772 and 15,788,673 shares issued at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively; 14,585,908 and 15,257,688 shares outstanding at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 2,374 2,368 Additional paid-in capital 159,170 158,190 Retained earnings 192,463 188,690 Less treasury stock, at cost 1,241,864 and 530,985 shares at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively (47,482 (20,405 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,715 (2,451 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 302,810 326,392 Non-controlling interest (797 (797 TOTAL EQUITY 302,013 325,595 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 492,810 553,585

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation to EBITDA (In thousands)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Net income, as reported 7,485 10,766 Income tax expense 2,273 3,768 Depreciation 809 882 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 166 228 EBITDA 10,733 15,644 EBITDA of the non-controlling interest EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. 10,733 15,644

