Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Altaley Mining Corporation (TSXV: ATLY) invites you to visit them at Booth #2231 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Altaley Mining Corporation

Altaley Mining Corporation (TSXV: ATLY) is a Canadian based publicly traded mining company operating in Mexico that engages in exploration, development and operation of polymetallic mineral resource projects in Mexico.Altaley Mining is currently in commercial production at its 100% owned Campo Morado Mine, processing approximately 2,000+ tons per day ("tpd") through the mines milling facilities producing zinc, lead and copper concentrates with gold, silver as by-products. In addition, Altaley owns 100% of the Tahuehueto Project, which has initiated pre-production mining and mill commissioning operations at its own on-site mineral processing plant with a designed capacity of 1,000 tpd.Altaley provides its investors uncorrelated exposure to the mining sector by a 1) defensive asset class (linked to precious metals returns), and 2) a cyclical return asset class (base metals; Zinc, Lead & Copper). The opportunity to invest in a Company with high potential in a low-risk stage: Altaley has a portfolio of two advanced projects, one of which is already providing stable cash flows to the Company.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Altaley Mining Corporation

Ralph Shearing

604-684-8071

ir@altaleymining.com

www.altaleymining.com