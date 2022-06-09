89% Approval Rating is Significantly Higher than U.K. Average

Administrate, the premier learning technology platform designed to scale and manage the complexities of enterprise training, announced today that for the first time in the company's ten-year history, they are officially Certified as a Great Place to Work in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The prestigious award is based on a survey of current employees sharing their experience working at Administrate. This year, 89% of employees said it's a great place to work 34 points higher than the average company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Building a great work environment is a dream we all share at Administrate, and I couldn't be more proud of this team and this accolade," said John Peebles, CEO. "We're committed to doing better as a company every day. I'm thrilled to become Certified as a Great Place to Work as we innovate in all areas of the organization to ensure our progress continues."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and enjoy a sustainable work-life balance. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work.

"Since Administrate helps businesses scale their training and employee development activities, it's particularly gratifying for the company to be Certified as a Great Place to Work; recognizing the effort spent developing this dedicated, disruptive and ambitious team," said Niki McKenzie, Administrate Board Member and Joint Managing Director at Archangels, the oldest continuously operating business angel syndicate in the world. "As a long-term investor in the business, it's been great to see their growth as enterprise customers further utilize the unique offering of their platform. I'm excited to watch where Administrate goes from here."

About Administrate

Administrate is the premier learning technology platform designed to scale and manage the complexities of enterprise training. Organizations such as Royal Caribbean Group, Siemens Healthineers, and Maersk leverage one configurable interface to automate manual processes, manage complex training schedules and logistics, and create robust intelligence reports from previously untapped and siloed data. This leading cloud-based technology helps enterprises uncover insights that drive strategic business decisions and future-proof their learning technology, demonstrating real ROI and the business impact of effective corporate training. The company was founded in 2012 in Edinburgh, Scotland, and has offices in Bozeman, Montana, Beirut, Lebanon, and Dublin, Ireland. Jump into the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

We're Hiring!

Are you looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit Administrate's careers page at https://www.getadministrate.com/careers/.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005036/en/

Contacts:

Chelsea Waite

+1. 415.968.9859.

chelsea@venturepr.co