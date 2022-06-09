Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 Ticker-Symbol: I8J 
Frankfurt
09.06.22
08:01 Uhr
13,220 Euro
-0,120
-0,90 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCAP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCAP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,16013,30010:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2022 | 10:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Incap Corporation:: Incap Electronics UK awarded as the Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

Incap Corporation Press release 9 June 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Incap Electronics UK awarded as the Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

Incap Electronics UK was named the Best Full-Service Electronics Manufacturing Company in the 9th annual Business Excellence Awards 2022, a contest conducted by the Acquisition International magazine. The Business Excellence Awards aims to highlight and honour larger and smaller businesses that have excelled in their industry.

Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK, stated that the company appreciates the acknowledgement very much. "We are humbled and happy for being selected as the Best Full-Service Electronics Manufacturing Company by AI Business Excellence Awards. Our employees' efforts are very much valued, and the recognition also proves our high quality offered to our customers," he added.

Senior Awards Executive Steven Simpson commented: "After challenging months, it is a testament to Incap's determination and dedication to have triumphed despite many unique difficulties and pressures, and we at Acquisition International are delighted to have been able to recognise Incap's contribution to the industry."

All successful small and large enterprises across the globe can be nominated for AI Business Excellence Awards. To determine winners, the judging panel assesses presented materials and publicly available sources of the nominees, and highlights the ones who have battled, persevered, and coped with unprecedented change and growth during the pandemic and challenging economic period. The final judgment is based on various criteria including client dedication, innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, client feedback, and business performance.

Photos of the award and the visual of the title "Best Full-Service Electronics Manufacturing Company" Business Excellence Awards 2022: https://photos.app.goo.gl/LvsyfPxnr86SmUHT9

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798
Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK, tel. +44 (0) 1782 753201

Distribution:
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


INCAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.