The Korean manufacturer launched a new bifacial module based on M10 wafers and is planning to produce bigger modules based on M12 wafers starting from the third quarter.SDN Co Ltd, a South Korean provider of PV modules and marine propulsion systems, recently began production of a new glass-glass bifacial module series with a power output of up 550 W at its factory in Gwangju, in southwestern Korea. "We are also planning to launch the production of two new solar modules relying on M12 wafers with a nominal power of 590 W and 650 W, respectively, in the third quarter of this year," the manufacturer ...

