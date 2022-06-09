Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
09.06.2022 | 11:05
Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Ölgerðin to the Main Market

May 9, 2022- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Ölgerðin hf.'s
shares (short name OLGERD) commences today on the Main market of Nasdaq
Iceland. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Ölgerðin is
the 41st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordics markets* in 2022
and is the first listing on Nasdaq Iceland in 2022. 

Ölgerðin traces its roots back to the year 1913 and is today the largest
beverage producer in Iceland. It produces, imports, distributes, and sells
beverages and food products throughout Iceland. The company focuses on ensuring
that its goods are of the highest quality, where only products that have the
potential to be leading products in their category are put to market. Ölgerðin
operates three sales and marketing divisions, alcohol-free beverages, alcohol
beverages, and the Danól subsidiary. 

"We are increcibly proud of this moment, which is yet another milestone in the
long and prosperous history of the company," said Andri Thor Gudmundsson, CEO
of Ölgerðin. "We are particularly proud of the great investor reception in the
recent public share offering, which gives us a strong momentum on this new
journey. We warmly welcome all our new shareholders and are convinced the
listing will support Ölgerðin's further growth". 

"Ölgerðin has strong roots in Icelandic society as a leading company in the
beverage and food market", said Magnús Harðarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland.
"The listing can provide new opportunities through greater visibility and
access to new investors. We warmly welcome the company to the market and look
forward to supporting it going forward. We send our best wishes for continued
success to everyone at Ölgerðin". 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com 




     Nasdaq media contact:
     Baldur Thorlacious
     baldur.thorlacius@nasdaq.com
     tel: +354 696 3388
