Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
WKN: A2AKH7 ISIN: EE3100073644 Ticker-Symbol: ASU 
Frankfurt
09.06.22
08:01 Uhr
36,550 Euro
+0,350
+0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire
09.06.2022 | 11:17
Listing of AS LHV Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-06-09 11:08 CEST --


On June 9, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
additional listing application of AS LHV Group and to list its 972,222
additional shares on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, 972,222 additional shares of AS LHV Group will be
listed on Friday, June 10, 2022 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 31,542,453 shares of LHV Group (ISIN: EE3100073644) will be
traded under the trading code LHV1T on or about June 10, 2022. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
