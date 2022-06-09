Listing of AS LHV Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-06-09 11:08 CEST -- On June 9, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of AS LHV Group and to list its 972,222 additional shares on Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, 972,222 additional shares of AS LHV Group will be listed on Friday, June 10, 2022 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 31,542,453 shares of LHV Group (ISIN: EE3100073644) will be traded under the trading code LHV1T on or about June 10, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.