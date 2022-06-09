- (PLX AI) - Lufthansa says SWISS has terminated state-backed bank loan facility ahead of time.
- • Lufthansa Group will meet its future financing needs via the capital markets
- • SWISS has never utilized more than half of the total amount available under its state-backed bridging loan facility, and has also paid a total of CHF 60 million in fees and interest, Lufthansa says
- • SWISS has fully complied at all times with the locational conditions which were tied to the Swiss state-backed financial support and, following its restructuring, has now returned to financial stability, Lufthansa says
