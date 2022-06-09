Oncologica, a leading healthcare testing laboratory based in Cambridge UK, has launched a new Allergyfocus test that helps sufferers discover what common global allergens their bodies react to.

Across the world allergies are on the rise. It is estimated that 20% of children and 30% of adults develop allergies in their lifetime. People can be allergic to pollen, dust, pet dander or certain foods triggering rashes, eczema, wheezing, hay fever, vomiting, stomach pains or even anaphylactic shock.

It can be difficult for sufferers to know whether signs and symptoms they are experiencing are related to an allergy because they can be commonly seen in other conditions. It is an overreaction of the immune system to allergens, which typically occurs within seconds or minutes or several hours after exposure.

The important clues as to whether the immune system is being involved can now be revealed with the Allergyfocus test. Using a simple self-sample finger prick collection kit taken in the comfort of the home, the allergy test sample is returned and tested in Oncologica's accredited laboratory. The antibody allergy test sample is compared with 300 allergens which cover 99% of common global allergens to measure levels of IgE antibodies with fast results provided within 3 days of sample receipt.

"Our allergy test is safe and uses a small volume of blood to give a diagnostic readout" said Dr Marco Loddo Oncologica Co-Founder and Scientific Director "Allergyfocus detects antibodies that are raised against a particular allergen. The antibody allergy test helps sufferers avoid thetrial and elimination approach to identifying the cause of their allergic reactions and multiple visits to allergy specialists. The fast and accurate allergy test provides a comprehensive personalised antibody profile of allergy triggers to aid precise diagnosis and helps guide sufferers and healthcare professionals to the appropriate next steps."

The Allergyfocus test covers allergic reactions to

Pollen from trees and grasses

Proteins secreted from house dust mites

Moulds

Foods eg. nuts, milk, shellfish, eggs

Pets eg cats, dogs, horses, rabbits

Wasp and bee venom and much more

The Allergyfocus test can revolutionise an individual's allergy management and is suitable for sufferers aged 10 years and over. Knowing exactly what you are allergic to allows you to take steps to reduce exposure to the allergen and avoid positive foods from your diet to enable a considerable improvement in quality of life.

Read more at https://oncologica.com/new-allergyfocus-test/

About Oncologica

Oncologica is a world leading precision cancer medicine, infectious diseases, and genomic contract research laboratory. Our personalised DNA profiling is used to aid identification of the most appropriate targeted therapies for patients with cancer as an alternative to chemotherapy. Our molecular testing capabilities cover cancer screening, tumour DNA sequencing, Covid -19 mutation profiling and allergen testing, with over 5 million genetic health tests performed during the last two years.

Oncologica's comprehensive NGS DNA profiling with linkage to targeted therapies provides detailed genomic blueprints that optimize therapy choices, improve health outcomes, and help people avoid treatment unlikely to be of benefit. Oncologica's contract research programmes, clinical trials, and diagnostic test validation platforms focus on novel genomic therapeutic solutions. The personalised genomic data is helping to empower patients and clinicians to improve treatment outcomes and human health.

Oncologica UK Ltd, Suite 2, The Newnham Building, Chesterford Research Park, Cambridge UK CB10 1XL. www.oncologica.com

