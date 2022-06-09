Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Abliva AB (103/22)

With effect from June 10, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 21, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ABLI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041501 Order book ID: 259559 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 10, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Abliva AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ABLI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041519 Order book ID: 259560 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB