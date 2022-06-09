Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
WKN: A0X93Z ISIN: SE0002575340 Ticker-Symbol: NTP 
Frankfurt
09.06.22
08:01 Uhr
0,025 Euro
-0,001
-3,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABLIVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABLIVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
09.06.2022 | 12:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Abliva AB (103/22)

With effect from June 10, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 21, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ABLI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041501              
Order book ID:  259559                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 10, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Abliva AB will
be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ABLI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041519              
Order book ID:  259560                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
