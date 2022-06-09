Strategic collaboration to further develop olamkicept highlights Ferring's continued commitment to innovation in gastroenterology and inflammatory bowel disease.

Olamkicept is the first and only clinical stage selective interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitor that works through the trans-signaling mechanism.

IL-6 is associated with a number of inflammatory conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Ferring Pharmaceuticals today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration with I-Mab to further develop olamkicept in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and related inflammatory conditions.

Olamkicept is the first and only clinical stage selective interleukin-6 inhibitor that works through the trans-signaling mechanism. Interleukin-6 is associated with a number of inflammatory conditions, such as IBD. In 2021, positive results from a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of olamkicept in patients with active ulcerative colitis (UC) were presented at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) meeting.

Ferring had previously entered into a license agreement with I-Mab in 2016 that granted I-Mab exclusive rights to develop and commercialize olamkicept in Greater China and South Korea. This new collaboration enables Ferring to invest in the development of olamkicept globally and provides an option for I-Mab to collaborate with Ferring in the future development of olamkicept at a pre-defined development milestone. The financial details of this deal are undisclosed.

"Ferring is committed to developing novel therapies where unmet needs remain for patients living with complex medical conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease," said Araz Raoof, President of Ferring Research Institute and Senior Vice President, Global Drug Discovery External Innovation at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "We are excited to expand our collaboration and advance olamkicept globally, as we continue to invest in our specialty area of gastroenterology."

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now employs around 6,000 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.

