Terrestrial Energy Inc.: KBR and Terrestrial Energy agree to collaborate on the application of zero-emissions thermal energy for green hydrogen and ammonia production

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy announced today that it has signed an agreement with KBR to investigate the application of zero-emission thermal energy for hydrogen and ammonia production.

Headquartered in the U.S. with its center for international operations in the U.K., KBR is a global leader in the supply of ammonia production technology to operators of chemical facilities worldwide. The company is at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market, with proven implementation solutions, tools and methodologies that help customers achieve predictable results.

Through the collaboration, KBR's market-leading energy advisory services team and Terrestrial Energy will analyze the integration of Terrestrial Energy's Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) nuclear cogeneration technology for use in green ammonia and hydrogen production. KBR's program management and integrator solutions teams will further support the development of commercial frameworks for future deployment and routes to market for ammonia production technology with IMSR cogeneration.

Terrestrial Energy's IMSR plant is a cogeneration facility that supplies zero-emissions thermal energy at high-temperature for direct use in industrial process and for high efficiency on-site electric power generation. The plant uses the company's IMSR technology, a Generation IV fission technology, which drives the plant's 585o C thermal energy supply, a heat quality essential for broad industrial use, including green hydrogen and ammonia production.

"This agreement connects Terrestrial Energy and its sector-leading IMSR plant cogeneration technology to the world leaders in ammonia technology. It represents a gateway industrial relationship to the production of affordable and zero-emissions ammonia. Its success will deliver a major global decarbonization objective to a hard-to-abate industrial sector and drive affordable food supply," said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. "We're delighted to be collaborating with KBR to deliver on our shared technological, commercial and market vision."

"This agreement with Terrestrial Energy will leverage KBR's growing capabilities and aligns with our mission to develop new technologies and deliver solutions that help customers accomplish their most critical business objectives with sustainability at the core," said Andrew Barrie, President of KBR's Government Solutions EMEA business.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is developing for near-term commercial operation a zero-emissions cogeneration plant for global industry using its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) fission technology in an innovative, small and modular plant design. The IMSR is a non-Light Water Reactor of the Generation IV class that operates at the high temperature required for broad industrial relevance with transformative economic potential. The IMSR plant is capable of grid-based electric power generation and industrial cogeneration in many energy-intensive industries, including petrochemical and chemical synthesis for hydrogen and ammonia production. The IMSR plant offers a near 50 percent improvement in efficiency of electric power generation compared to Light Water Reactor nuclear plants. Its industrial cogeneration capability delivers to today's markets industrial competitiveness, security of energy, and zero-emissions industrial production. The IMSR plant's use of existing industrial materials, components, and fuels supports its near-term deployment, setting the stage for a rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system.

Visit: www.terrestrialenergy.com

About KBR

KBR delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. It employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit: www.kbr.com

