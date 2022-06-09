Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that its Space and Defense segment will highlight mission-critical solutions to an expected audience of 57,000 industry professionals at Eurosatory 2022 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Paris, France. Moog will be hosting visitors in Hall 5A at Stand B 755 from June 13-17. On display will be two of Moog's turreted weapons systems: the Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) and Flexible Missile Platform (FMP). Also on display, will be Moog's power and data rotary joint/slip ring and other motion control products.

Moog's RIwP is a proven, modular, and scalable remote turret providing unmatched capacity to host multi-domain payloads for current and future ground-combat platforms. This weapons platform offers air defense, anti-armor, or multi-mission capabilities via world-class precision medium-caliber and indirect fires. Advanced features on RIwP include high-performance target acquisition technology and unrivaled pointing/stabilization accuracy, ensuring military forces see first, engage first, and achieve mission success.

Moog will also showcase the FMP and the new High-Speed Modular Counter Measure Director (MCD) in the stand. FMP is a high-performance missile and platform agnostic turret which with its stores management technology, allows users flexibility to fire a variety of missiles from any vehicle or trailer. MCD has been developed for Active Protection Systems (APS) based on over 20 years expertise in the now critical application of vehicle protection.

Additionally, Moog will be showcasing its high-performance rotary joint/slip ring and motion control products together, with a gimbal solution that combines the individual components into an integrated, robust assembly. The gimbal is designed to be rugged and compact, while simplifying installation into the customer's system. Moog gimbals support various payloads.

Eurosatory 2022 is a world Defense and Security global event which takes place every two years. There are over 57,000 visitors expected in attendance with an exhibition space of over 81,300 square meters. Moog will be one of over 1,800 exhibitors at this year's show. Preview Moog's stand at bit.ly/Eurosatory22.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, defense systems, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. For more information on Moog's Defense Solutions, visit www.moog.com/defense.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005262/en/

Contacts:

Ann Marie Luhr

716-687-4225

Additional Contacts:

Defense Media +1 404 597 7714

Business Development +44 (0)7827 930841