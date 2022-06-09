Hennessey Digital: TV Producer Georgetta Foreman Joins In Studio As The Jason Hennessey Podcast Celebrates Its 30th Episode

Podcast attracting celebrities, artists, entrepreneurs and CEOs hits milestone as business influencer, podcast host and CEO of Hennessey Digital Jason Hennessey inspires and celebrates stories of failing forward

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / The Jason Hennessey Podcast, the eponymous multimedia project from serial entrepreneur and business leader Jason Hennessey, has released its 30th episode with special guest Georgetta Foreman, television producer and daughter of legendary boxing champion George Foreman.

The Jason Hennessey Podcast features audio and video conversations with high-profile guests in entertainment and business who have turned failures into success, discussing their careers and lives. The podcast has become Jason Hennessey's creative calling card, who is open about his own life on the podcast and through social media.

"The podcast has taken off because people love hearing previously untold stories from successful people who've failed," notes Hennessey. "This is truly a passion project of mine that I'm committed to because it not only lets me sit down with some of the most interesting, accomplished people out there, but it also gives the world a window into how to fail forward and transform setbacks into opportunities. Ultimately, it's about galvanizing people to take action in their own lives."

Produced by Whitney Welch and Jenna Kirshon, Welch attributes the podcast's success and universal appeal to Hennessey's curiosity and willingness to share his own story.

"He connects so vulnerably with his guests, and that's what resonates with our audience," Welch says. "The idea that success begets success and making our mess our message is what The Jason Hennessey Podcast is all about."

Recorded and produced at Hennessey Studios in North Hollywood, The Jason Hennessey Podcast is available to download and subscribe on all major platforms. Visit Jason Hennessey's website to learn more and follow The Jason Hennessey Podcast on Instagram and YouTube.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO expert and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, law firm SEO, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), and conversion rate optimization (CRO), Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and high-value cases through holistic marketing strategies. Hennessey Digital made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers.

