Today, SEKO Logistics named Kai Lincoln as its first Global VP of Sustainability, taking a major step forward in its ongoing drive and commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). Particularly, in 2022, SEKO will be declaring an ambitious goal to have all their owned and controlled facilities and activities, including road linehaul and parcel final mile, be carbon neutral by 2050. In his new position, Lincoln will oversee all efforts in support of this goal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005135/en/

Kai Lincoln joins SEKO Logistics as its first Global VP of Sustainability.(Photo: Business Wire)

Based in Sydney, Australia, Lincoln joined SEKO in January 2014 as Managing Director of SEKO Omni-Channel Logistics, where he spearheaded the growth and development of SEKO's international ecommerce capabilities for brands, while also introducing their first sustainable packaging options for brands looking to reduce their carbon footprint within ecommerce.

As part of his work directing ESG efforts for the global company, Lincoln will call upon the expertise of SEKO's newly formed ESG committee and regional business leads in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia and New Zealand. To date, this group developed SEKO's sustainability roadmap, which contains set milestones and timelines with key targets in the coming years.

"Our clients want to work with responsible partners who do more than talk about making a difference partners that actually show progress against their commitment to ESG. In fact, we see sustainability as a growth generator. It will take strong focused leadership, which Kai has repeatedly demonstrated over the past six years, to achieve success, but creating a more sustainable global supply chain is a non-negotiable," said James Gagne, President and CEO, SEKO Logistics. "This is going to be the 'reality check' for future client relationships. While we do not have all the answers yet, we are taking steps forward with tangible goals, and we have the ambition and determination to achieve them."

SEKO has been taking progressive steps to accelerate their sustainability commitment since completing their first "Green Audit' a decade ago. SEKO's sustainable procurement policy works to build partnerships with like-minded airlines, shipping lines and road freight vendors. It also provides clients with carbon calculator tools to improve the visibility of shipping impact and increase carbon offsets.

In addition, five SEKO facilities in North America and Europe are now operationally equipped to capture and use solar energy. Plus, across their facilities worldwide, SEKO is now measuring energy and emission impacts to help identify operational areas for reduction.

SEKO has also joined industry-led initiatives such as the Sustainable Air Freight Alliance (SAFA) to learn and contribute within its partner community, and sourced home compostable ecommerce packaging which breaks down in less than 180 days into completely non-toxic elements. In 2022, SEKO also introduced sustainability training internally for its more than 2,000 employees.

Lincoln noted that logisticians must become actively involved to reform the industry and reduce their direct and indirect use of fossil fuels.

"Better utilization of supply chain capacity, working with 'greener' vendors, utilizing home compostable packaging, implementing energy saving solutions within facilities, and driving growth in recommerce are all practical steps to begin reducing the logistics industry's carbon footprint," said Lincoln. "This isn't an overnight journey, but one that will require sustained commitment beginning with myself, our executive team and every employee at SEKO, to ensure that we see continued material improvement over the short, medium and long-term. I am excited and grateful to be given this opportunity to redirect my efforts, knowledge and passion toward the changes that absolutely need to happen."

To learn more about SEKO Logistics and its efforts to improve the sustainability of its operations, visit: https://www.sekologistics.com/uk/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/.

About SEKO Logistics

Built on nearly 50 years of logistics expertise, SEKO Logistics is the no-nonsense global end-to-end logistics partner from shipper to consumer. SEKO delivers client-first service, expert reliability and tech-driven shipping solutions that turn customers' supply chains into a competitive advantage. With over 150 offices in more than 40 countries, SEKO helps you move at the speed of commerce. Learn more at sekologistics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005135/en/

Contacts:

Haley Hartmann

haley@reputationpartners.com

815-382-1415