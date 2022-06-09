The project, planned at a council-owned commercial development, is expected to be connected to 2 MW of storage.A city council on the south coast of England is planning to install 4.5 MW of solar and a 2 MW battery at commercial offices. Portsmouth City Council is planning to complete the project at its GBP 138 million ($173 million) Lakeside North Harbour development by summer 2023. An article published on the council website this week stated 9,900 solar panels would be installed on the roofs of five buildings and above car parking spaces in what was described as "one of the largest solar parking ...

