R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company")

All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today.

A total of 43,831,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.

Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction):

Ordinary resolutions Votes For Not (except where Votes Against Votes Withheld Total stated (including Chairman's voted otherwise) discretion) Ords Prefs Total Ords Prefs Total Ords Prefs Total To receive the company's annual accounts for 1 the year ended 27,289,945 23,712,533 51,002,478 0 0 0 0 0 0 58,597 51,061,075 31 December 2021 To approve the directors' remuneration 2 report for the 27,289,945 23,670,485 50,960,430 0 42,048 42,048 0 0 0 58,597 51,061,075 year ended 31 December 2021 To re-elect David Blackett 3 as a director 27,289,945 23,610,773 50,900,718 0 64 64 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 To re-elect Carol Gysin as 4 a director 27,289,744 23,610,837 50,900,581 201 0 201 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 To re-elect John Oakley as 5 a director 27,289,216 17,498,293 44,787,509 729 6,112,544 6,113,273 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 To re-elect Richard 6 Robinow as a 27,289,744 17,498,293 44,788,037 201 6,112,544 6,112,745 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 director To re-elect Rizal Satar as 7 a director 27,289,945 23,610,837 50,900,782 0 0 0 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 To re-elect Michael St 8 Clair-George 27,174,327 23,610,773 50,785,100 115,618 64 115,682 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 as a director To re-appoint MHA MacIntyre Hudson, 9 chartered 27,287,925 23,610,837 50,898,762 2,020 0 2,020 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 accountants, as auditor To authorise the audit committee to determine and 10 approve the 27,174,327 23,712,533 50,886,860 115,618 0 115,618 0 0 0 58,597 51,061,075 remuneration of the auditor To authorise the company to make market purchases of 11 any of its 27,348,542 23,576,458 50,925,000 0 136,075 136,075 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 ordinary shares To authorise the directors to allot ordinary 12 shares 27,348,542 17,311,743 44,660,285 0 6,400,790 6,400,790 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 To authorise the directors to allot 13 preference 27,348,542 23,424,287 50,772,829 0 288,246 288,246 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 shares To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up 14 to 5% of 27,348,542 23,411,118 50,759,660 0 301,415 301,415 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 ordinary shares (Special Resolution) To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to a further 5% of ordinary 15 shares, such 27,348,542 17,352,453 44,700,995 0 6,360,080 6,360,080 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 rights to be disapplied for specified purposes ( Special Resolution) To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 16 days' notice 27,348,542 23,712,533 51,061,075 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 (Special Resolution)

