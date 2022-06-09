Anzeige
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 09-Jun-2022 / 15:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company")

All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today.

A total of 43,831,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.

Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): 

Ordinary 
       resolutions  Votes For                                     Not 
       (except where                  Votes Against        Votes Withheld       Total 
       stated     (including Chairman's                               voted 
       otherwise)   discretion) 
 
               Ords    Prefs   Total   Ords  Prefs   Total   Ords Prefs  Total 
       To receive the 
       company's 
       annual 
       accounts for 
1       the year ended 27,289,945 23,712,533 51,002,478 0    0     0     0  0    0    58,597 51,061,075 
       31 December 
       2021 
 
       To approve the 
       directors' 
       remuneration 
2       report for the 27,289,945 23,670,485 50,960,430 0    42,048  42,048  0  0    0    58,597 51,061,075 
       year ended 31 
       December 2021 
 
       To re-elect 
       David Blackett 
3       as a director 27,289,945 23,610,773 50,900,718 0    64    64    0  101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 
 
       To re-elect 
       Carol Gysin as 
4       a director   27,289,744 23,610,837 50,900,581 201   0     201    0  101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 
 
       To re-elect 
       John Oakley as 
5       a director   27,289,216 17,498,293 44,787,509 729   6,112,544 6,113,273 0  101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 
 
       To re-elect 
       Richard 
6       Robinow as a  27,289,744 17,498,293 44,788,037 201   6,112,544 6,112,745 0  101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 
       director 
 
       To re-elect 
       Rizal Satar as 
7       a director   27,289,945 23,610,837 50,900,782 0    0     0     0  101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 
 
       To re-elect 
       Michael St 
8       Clair-George  27,174,327 23,610,773 50,785,100 115,618 64    115,682  0  101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 
       as a director 
 
       To re-appoint 
       MHA MacIntyre 
       Hudson, 
9       chartered   27,287,925 23,610,837 50,898,762 2,020  0     2,020   0  101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 
       accountants, 
       as auditor 
 
       To authorise 
       the audit 
       committee to 
       determine and 
10      approve the  27,174,327 23,712,533 50,886,860 115,618 0     115,618  0  0    0    58,597 51,061,075 
       remuneration 
       of the auditor 
 
       To authorise 
       the company to 
       make market 
       purchases of 
11      any of its   27,348,542 23,576,458 50,925,000 0    136,075  136,075  0  0    0    0   51,061,075 
       ordinary 
       shares 
 
       To authorise 
       the directors 
       to allot 
       ordinary 
12      shares     27,348,542 17,311,743 44,660,285 0    6,400,790 6,400,790 0  0    0    0   51,061,075 
 
 
       To authorise 
       the directors 
       to allot 
13      preference   27,348,542 23,424,287 50,772,829 0    288,246  288,246  0  0    0    0   51,061,075 
       shares 
 
       To authorise 
       the 
       disapplication 
       of pre-emption 
       rights on up 
14      to 5% of    27,348,542 23,411,118 50,759,660 0    301,415  301,415  0  0    0    0   51,061,075 
       ordinary 
       shares 
       (Special 
       Resolution) 
 
       To authorise 
       the 
       disapplication 
       of pre-emption 
       rights on up 
       to a further 
       5% of ordinary 
15      shares, such  27,348,542 17,352,453 44,700,995 0    6,360,080 6,360,080 0  0    0    0   51,061,075 
       rights to be 
       disapplied for 
       specified 
       purposes ( 
       Special 
       Resolution) 
 
       To authorise 
       the calling of 
       general 
       meetings on 14 
16      days' notice  27,348,542 23,712,533 51,061,075 0    0     0     0  0    0    0   51,061,075 
       (Special 
       Resolution)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 167349 
EQS News ID:  1372385 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372385&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2022 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
