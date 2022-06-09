Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - ThreeDify Inc. invites you to visit them at Booth #612 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday, June 13, to Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

ThreeDify, an innovative mining software company, is thrilled to announce GeoMine-OreChaser, an integrated infill drilling plan optimizer for both open-pit and underground mines. OreChaser allows drill planners to determine the optimum number, positions and lengths of additional drill holes required to maximize the resource uplift for a given drill budget. OreChaser features a proprietary 3D Genetic Algorithm with the choice of two search strategies: Randomized Ore Chasing Drilling Plane (RocDP) strategy and Fully Random Drilling (FRD) strategy, intending to maximize metal recovery while minimizing Kriging variances under the specified drilling budget. Unlike most other competing drill hole optimizers, which can only generate simple non-directional drill holes, the auto-generated infill drill holes in OreChaser can be either directional or non-directional with an optional fan-out configuration, and they can start either from a topographical surface (for Open-pit mines) or from mine accesses (for underground mines). Furthermore, OreChaser also provides a slew of options allowing the users to quickly adapt and customize the underlying Genetic Algorithm to suit their specific data set. As a result, OreChaser is a cost-effective and easy-to-use tool for uplifting your resources and maximizing your return on investment. To see GeoMine-OreChaser in action, please visit us at Exhibitor Booth #612.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

