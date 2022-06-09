Regulatory News:

Four months after its successful IPO, Haffner Energy (Paris:ALHAF) is pleased to announce thatit has been selected by Euronext to be included in theEuronext Tech Leaderssegmentalongside more than 100+ high-growth European technology companies.

Launched on 7 June 2022, this new segment complements Euronext's existing Tech offer with the aim of being a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders. The new Tech Leaders have been selected from among 700 Tech companies listed on Euronext markets, based on criteria of technological leadership, market capitalization and growth.

As a member of Euronext Tech Leader, Haffner Energy will benefit from the suite of services developed by Euronext and its partners to support participants along their listing journey, notably through the Euronext Tech Leaders index to be launched in July.

Philippe Haffner, Chairman and CEO of Haffner Energy, said: "We are proud to be part of this new market segment, which demonstrates the strong potential for the international deployment of our Hynoca technology. The Tech Leaders program will enable us to increase our visibility among investors and key players in the ecological transition and thus address more effectively the challenges of decarbonization and energy independence of our territories in Europe and around the world

For more information on the Euronext Tech Leaders programme: https://www.euronext.com/en/raise-capital/euronext-tech-leaders

A propos d'Haffner Energy

A family company co-founded and co-managed by Marc and Philippe Haffner and a player in the energy transition for 28 years, Haffner Energy designs and provides technologies and services enabling its customers to produce green hydrogen, renewable gas replacing natural gas combined with carbon capture through the co-production of biochar through its Hynoca process, by thermolysis of biomass. This process allows the production of hydrogen or renewable gas at highly competitive cost, is carbon negative of 12 kg (net) of CO2 per kg of hydrogen produced, while depending very little on the electricity grid and the cost of electricity. This enables Haffner Energy to make a very rapid and agile contribution to the strategic challenges of Europe's energy independence combined with the acceleration of its decarbonization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005808/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations, Haffner Energy

Adeline Mickeler

adeline.mickeler@haffner-energy.com

Media Relations, NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

haffner@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98