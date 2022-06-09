Diamond Fields Resources Inc.: Diamond Fields Resources Announces Shareholder Approval of Moydow Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSX-V:DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shareholders have voted in favor of all resolutions proposed by management at the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 9, 2022. The acquisition of Moydow Holdings Limited (the "Transaction") was approved by a significant majority of the minority shareholders voting at the Meeting. The Transaction was originally announced by DFR on August 25, 2021.

Regulatory Approval

The Transaction remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and is anticipated to close later during the month with trading in the Company's shares expected to resume shortly thereafter.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Notes to Editors:

DFR is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia. DFR is in the process of acquiring Moydow Holdings Limited, a privately owned West African focused gold exploration business which holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the highly prospective Labola gold project in Burkina Faso. Labola has a Mineral Resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 comprising 5.41 million tonnes of indicated resources at an average grade of 1.52 g/t Au for a total 264,000 ounces of gold; and 6.93 million tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade 1.67 g/t Au for a total of 371,000 ounces of gold.

In Madagascar, DFR has an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and close to a state road. DFR acquired Beravina from Pala Investments and Austral Resources in 2016. In Namibia, the Company owns several offshore diamond mining licenses.

Website: www.diamondfieldsmoydow.com and www.diamondfields.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

