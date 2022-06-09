Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
WKN: 922351 ISIN: DK0010287234 Ticker-Symbol: LDB 
09.06.2022 | 18:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes and series names following adjustment in Lundbeck (182/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular futures in H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN) due to a split. For details regarding
the re-calculation please see Exchange Notice 158/22. 

The ticker for the underlying Basket contract is LUNBAS and the ISIN code is
DK0061807526. The recalculated series have been marked with "B" in the series
name and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found
in the attached files. 

The fixing value of the Basket Contracts will be a combined value of the H.
Lundbeck A share and the H. Lundbeck B share calculated as described below: 

LUNBAS = LastA + 4LastB

LastA: Last Price of the H. Lundbeck A share

LastB: Last Price of the H. Lundbeck B share

As a consequence of the stock split in Lundbeck, new standard derivative series
will be listed on Lundbeck B class shares. The underlying ticker code is HLUNB
and the ISIN code is DK0061804770. The series will be generated in conjunction
with the recalculation and will be available for trading as from June 10, 2022.
The new contracts will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock
Products" that will be published after business on June 9, 2022.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073878
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
