NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes and series names following adjustment in Lundbeck (182/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular futures in H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN) due to a split. For details regarding the re-calculation please see Exchange Notice 158/22. The ticker for the underlying Basket contract is LUNBAS and the ISIN code is DK0061807526. The recalculated series have been marked with "B" in the series name and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the attached files. The fixing value of the Basket Contracts will be a combined value of the H. Lundbeck A share and the H. Lundbeck B share calculated as described below: LUNBAS = LastA + 4LastB LastA: Last Price of the H. Lundbeck A share LastB: Last Price of the H. Lundbeck B share As a consequence of the stock split in Lundbeck, new standard derivative series will be listed on Lundbeck B class shares. The underlying ticker code is HLUNB and the ISIN code is DK0061804770. The series will be generated in conjunction with the recalculation and will be available for trading as from June 10, 2022. The new contracts will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be published after business on June 9, 2022. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073878