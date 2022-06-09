Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that Ballard Motive Solutions, a subsidiary of Ballard Power Systems, has placed an order to equip 20 zero-emission Refuse Collection Vehicles (RCV) with Forsee Power battery systems.

This comes as a result of the strategic partnership that was announced last November, ahead of Forsee Power's IPO, which Ballard Power Systems invested in.

Advancing technologies and boosting business opportunities

In November 2021, Forsee Power and Ballard announced a strategic partnership to develop a fully integrated solution combining a fuel cell and battery system, optimized to meet the needs of targeted medium and heavy-duty mobility markets of bus, truck, rail, marine, and off-road.

Since then, the two companies' R&D teams have been working to co-design a solution to address the heavy vehicle segment.

With complementary technologies, customers, verticals and markets, the Ballard and Forsee Power partnership is expected to increase technological performance, optimize costs, extend service life, and reduce customer friction points by providing pre-integrated and optimized electric powertrain solutions.

Moreover, the two innovative companies will benefit from their mutual customer access in the medium and heavy vehicle market segments, accelerating business development opportunities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Working towards a fully integrated solution for hydrogen mobility

This announcement with Ballard Motive Solutions is an important milestone in the Forsee Power and Ballard partnership to develop integrated solutions.

Formerly Arcola Energy, which was acquired by Ballard Power Systems in 2021, Ballard Motive Solutions (BMS) is a UK-based systems engineering company specializing in hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration. BMS has developed a RCV solution integrating a Ballard fuel cell and Forsee Power high-power PULSE 2.5 battery systems, optimizing efficiency for both technologies. The extra-thin battery packs will easily integrate the vehicle's chassis, optimizing space aboard and allowing 160-km autonomy and a maximum speed of 90 km/h, meeting operators' needs.

« The aim of our partnership with Ballard is not only to optimize the combination of fuel cell with batteries, but also to facilitate their integration into heavy vehicles, and thus significantly lowering the barriers to quickly transition to zero-emission technologies. Integrating fuel cell plus battery systems require deep proven expertise on both technologies; this is what we are offering to our customers, so they can focus on their core business of manufacturing and/or operating the vehicles » explains Sébastien Rembauville-Nicolle, Vice President Business Development of Forsee Power.

« We are a customer focused organization. Ballard's partnership with Forsee Power allows us to provide customers with an integrated product to reduce their friction points for adoption of our zero-emission technology. Ballard's expertise is PEM fuel cells and powertrain systems integration, and Forsee Power's deep knowledge in smart battery systems enables us to provide our clients products with enhanced performance, optimized costs and extended service life. Our RCV collaboration is a great example of the pre-integrated and optimized electric powertrain solution we can provide to our customers. We are looking forward to continued collaboration with Forsee Power to enhance our customers' experience with our solutions» explains Ben Todd, CEO of Ballard Motive Solutions.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains, and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,200 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power recorded revenue from sales of EUR 72.4 million in 2021 and has more than 600 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com

