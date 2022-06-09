Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) is joining the SBF 120 a flagship Paris stock exchange index listing the top 120 Euronext Paris stocks in terms of liquidity and market capitalisation as well as the CAC Mid 60.

Following the quarterly review of the Euronext Paris indices on 9 June 2022, the Expert Indices Committee (Conseil Scientifique des Indices) decided at its meeting held the same day to include Carmila among the issuers making up the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

This decision will take effect on 17 June 2022, after market close.

27 July 2022 (after trading): H1 2022 Results

20 October 2022 (after trading): Q3 2022 update

The third-largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.21 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

