Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Lang & Schwarz
09.06.22
22:05 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-6,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
09.06.2022 | 19:46
09.06.2022 | 19:46
DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on extention of consent solicitation process

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on extention of consent solicitation process 09-Jun-2022 / 19:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies on the extension of the 
          Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.USD500,000,000 4.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 
          2024. 
          On 6 June 2022, PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (the "Guarantor") announced a consent 
          solicitation in relation to the outstanding U.S.USD500,000,000 4.375% Notes due 2024 issued by MMK 
          International Capital DAC (the "Issuer") (ISIN: XS1843434959 (Regulation S) / US553142AA88 (Rule 
          144A); Common Code: 111730628 (Regulation S) / 111730628 (Rule 144A Common code)) (the "Notes") on 
          the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 6 
          June 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum"). Capitalized terms used, but not defined herein, 
          shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. 
MMK notifies on  The Guarantor thanks all Noteholders who have responded promptly on the demanding Consent Deadline 
extention of    (4 p.m. today (London time) ("Consent Deadline"). The Guarantor expects to receive further Consent 
consent      instructions from Noteholders that have not yet submitted their instructions due to tight 
solicitation    timeline. With a view to receiving the outstanding Consent Instructions necessary to achieve the 
process      Requisite Consents, the Guarantor hereby notifies the Noteholders that it has decided to extend 
          the Consent Deadline period from 9 June 2022 (4 p.m. (London time)) to 16 June 2022 (4 p.m. 
          (London time)) (the "New Consent Deadline"). 
09 JUNE 2022    Amendments to the Consent Solicitation are limited to the New Consent Deadline, as outlined above. 
          All other terms of the Consent Solicitation will remain the same. 
Magnitogorsk, 
Russia       The Guarantor strongly encourages those Noteholders that have not yet participated in the Consent 
          Solicitation to liaise at their earliest convenience with its Investor Relations department and/or 
          Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners Advocates Bureau ("RGD") directly to obtain a copy of 
          the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and to discuss other related matters. Noteholders who have 
          already delivered Consent Instructions in the Consent Solicitation will be deemed to have 
          consented to the Amendments unless they validly revoke their Consents prior to the earlier of the 
          Effective time and the New Consent Deadline. 
          All documentation relating to the Consent Solicitation, together with any updates, will be 
          available upon request to RGD at MMKconsentsolicitation2022@rgd.legal. In your communique, please 
          also confirm the aggregate notional amount of the Notes that you hold and the location of the 
          depository. 
          Noteholders may contact RGD via email at MMKconsentsolicitation2022@rgd.legal if they require 
          assistance. 
          Should the Noteholders have any additional questions, please contact with the Guarantor's Investor 
          Relations department via email at: ir@mmk.ru. 
Investor Relations 
Department 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (3519) 25-75-01 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
Communications 
Department 
 
Dmitriy Kuchumov 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 167356 
EQS News ID:  1372495 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2022 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
