Dow Jones News
17.06.2022 | 13:31
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMKnotifies on second extention of consent solicitation process

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMKnotifies on second extention of consent solicitation process

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMKnotifies on second extention of consent solicitation process 17-Jun-2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies on the second extension of 
          the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.USD500,000,000 4.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes 
          due 2024. 
          On 9 June 2022, PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (the "Guarantor") announced extension of 
          consent solicitation in relation to the outstanding U.S.USD500,000,000 4.375% Notes due 2024 issued 
          by MMK International Capital DAC (the "Issuer") (ISIN: XS1843434959 (Regulation S) / US553142AA88 
          (Rule 144A); Common Code: 111730628 (Regulation S) / 111730628 (Rule 144A Common code)) (the " 
          Notes") on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation 
          Memorandum dated 6 June 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum"). Capitalized terms used, but 
          not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. 
          The Guarantor is pleased to announce that significant progress has been made in obtaining support 
MMK notifies on   from investors and thanks those Noteholders, who have already submitted their Consent 
second extension of instructions. In response to requests from a number of accounts requiring additional time in 
consent       order to pass internal approvals and submit their signatures, the Guarantor announces further 
solicitation    extension. The Guarantor thanks all investors who have provided their feedback on the terms of 
process       Consent and amendments sought. The Guarantor hereby notifies the Noteholders that it has decided 
          to further extend the Consent Deadline period from 16 June 2022 (4 p.m. (London time)) to 30 June 
          2022 (4 p.m. (London time)) (the "Updated Consent Deadline"). 
17 JUNE 2022 
          Amendments to the Consent Solicitation are limited to the Updated Consent Deadline, as outlined 
Magnitogorsk,    above. All other terms of the Consent Solicitation will remain the same. 
Russia 
          The Guarantor strongly encourages those Noteholders that have not yet participated in the Consent 
          Solicitation to liaise at their earliest convenience with its Investor Relations department and/ 
          or Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners Advocates Bureau ("RGD") directly to obtain a copy 
          of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and to discuss other related matters. Noteholders who have 
          already delivered Consent Instructions in the Consent Solicitation will be deemed to have 
          consented to the Amendments unless they validly revoke their Consents prior to the earlier of the 
          Effective time and the Updated Consent Deadline. 
          All documentation relating to the Consent Solicitation, together with any updates, will be 
          available upon request to RGD at MMKconsentsolicitation2022@rgd.legal. In your communique, please 
          also confirm the aggregate notional amount of the Notes that you hold and the location of the 
          depository. 
          Noteholders may contact RGD via email at MMKconsentsolicitation2022@rgd.legal if they require 
          assistance. 
          Should the Noteholders have any additional questions, please contact with the Guarantor's 
          Investor Relations department via email at: ir@mmk.ru. 
Investor Relations 
Department 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (3519) 25-75-01 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
 
Communications 
Department 
Dmitriy Kuchumov 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 169165 
EQS News ID:  1378339 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378339&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
