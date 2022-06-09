Ceek VR Inc.: CEEK Metaverse Partners with the World Music Awards

Partnership Includes Show in CEEK Metaverse, Voting And NFT Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / CEEK VR Metaverse is excited to announce a partnership with the World Music Awards. The CEEK Metaverse will feature an exclusive NFT collection, honoring the world's biggest global show for fans to be part of the musical icons and superstars' illustrious celebration. Additionally, fans will be able to attend the show virtually , walk the Red Carpet and get a behind-the-scenes and rare experience through the CEEK Metaverse.

Founded in 1989 under the high Patronage of Albert II, Prince of Monaco and based in Monte-Carlo, the World Music Awards is one of the most prestigious awards shows for its incredible history. It's the only Music Awards show to have honored Artists from every continent each edition.

Awards are presented to the world's best-selling artists in the various categories and to the best-selling artists from each major territory. The world's best-selling artists are determined via thorough research conducted by the organization on sales over the past year. Awards for World's Best Male Artist, Best Female, Best Group, Best Electronic Dance Music Artist, Best Song, Best Album, and Best Fan Base are voted by the public.

Legend Awards are given to iconic artists who have made outstanding contributions to the music industry. Past award winners include Rihanna, Barry White, Bee Gees, Beyoncé, Carlos Santana, Celine Dion, Chaka Khan, Cher, Cliff Richard, David Bowie, Deep Purple, Destiny's Child, Diana Ross, Elton John, Flo Rida, George Benson, Gloria Gaynor, INXS, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Julio Iglesias, Lionel Richie, Luciano Pavarotti, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, Patti Labelle, Placido Domingo, Prince, Ray Charles, Ricky Martin, Rod Stewart, Sakis Rouvas, Status Quo, Stevie Wonder, The Scorpions, Tina Turner, Kanye West, Tony Bennett and Whitney Houston.

The Diamond Award honors those artists who have sold over 100 million albums throughout their career. It has been awarded to six recipients to date including Rod Steward, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson and The Beatles.

World Music Awards is thrilled to be partnering with CEEK: "Having the virtual reality and NFT component is a truly unique way for fans to own a piece of history and be forever connected to the artist they love and cherish, while supporting a very worthy cause at the same time.

Since its formation, the World Music Awards has constructed hospitals, schools, and orphanages around the world. To date, there are 23 operational World Music Awards centers in Africa, Asia, and South America, saving lives and providing education and shelter to those less fortunate."

Serving as executive producer for the very first time is founder and CEO of CEEK, Mary Spio. "The amazing contributions of the World Music Awards over more than 3 decades has illuminated various dark corners of our world. We are so honored for CEEK to partner with this phenomenal event that gives back to so many communities all around the world."

Access to the CEEK Metaverse is available via the CEEK VR app on the iOS and Android app stores, www.ceek.com and can be experienced through CEEK on Meta Oculus Quest.

ABOUT CEEK VIRTUAL REALITY METAVERSE:

CEEK is a metaverse where creators own, build and monetize their work in virtual worlds through shows, events, concerts, NFTs, digital merch and other unique experiences. The CEEK Metaverse already features content and experiences from the likes of Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi.

An award-winning distributor of blockchain authenticated digital media and celebrity merchandise. CEEK Smart VR Tokens allow Ceekers (CEEK community members) ability to access authenticated content and celebrity merchandise with transparent content rights reporting and automatic publisher payments via smart contracts. CEEK VR pioneered virtual reality concerts with the mission of making virtual reality experiences universally accessible and enjoyable.

The CEEK Metaverse simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, attending a sporting event, and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends anywhere at any time. CEEK creates, curates, and distributes live streaming concerts and Virtual Reality content for top-class partners using patented headsets and CEEK's VR platform.

ABOUT THE WORLD MUSIC AWARDS:

The World Music Awards was founded by Marco International in 1989 and is still the only truly international music awards ceremony in the world to have honored each edition the best-selling artists from each major country. The World Music Awards has always delivered a spectacular world-class production. The show has so far taken place in Monaco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and London.

The World Music Awards has an incredible history of delivering top performers and world-class presenters from the music, film, fashion, TV, and sports world. The show is synonymous with the highest quality of music entertainment. With a mix of US, European, international superstars, and the most spectacular state-of-the-art production, the World Music Awards will explode in 2022 to its full potential in this digital multi-channel, multi-platform world.

