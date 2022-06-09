Regulatory News:

EUROAPI (Paris:EAPI) announces that it is included in the SBF 120 index and has now joined the CAC Mid 60 index, following the recent quarterly review of Euronext Paris Indices Committee.

The SBF 120 index is one of the flagship indices of the Paris Stock Exchange, consisting of the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of both liquidity and market capitalization. The CAC Mid 60 index includes 60 companies of national and European importance. It represents the 60 largest French equities beyond the CAC 40 and the CAC Next 20.

As part of its quarterly review of the Euronext Paris indices, the Index Committee decided to include Euroapi in both the SBF 120 and the CAC Mid 60 indices. This decision will be implemented after markets close on Friday 17 June 2022 and will be effective from Monday 20 June 2022.

Being in both these benchmark indices is a major milestone for EUROAPI, only one month after the successful Group's listing on Euronext Paris.

Antoine Delcour, Chief Financial Officer of EUROAPI declared: "We are extremely pleased to be included in both the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices, which marks a new step for EUROAPI as a listed company. This happens just a few weeks after celebrating the independence of EUROAPI with our listing on Euronext Paris, which has been overwhelmingly welcome by our stakeholders. This milestone is just the beginning of the journey as we will continue to roll-out our clear strategic roadmap to capture opportunities of the dynamic API market and unlock further value for all our stakeholders."

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,350 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext. Find out more at www.euroapi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group's current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors relating to the issuer" of the prospectus approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on March 31, 2022, under number 22- 076. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

