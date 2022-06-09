LHYFE: Stabilisation transactions

Nantes, France, June 9, 2022 - Lhyfe (the "Company"), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, has received notification that Portzamparc, acting as Stabilisation Agent in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Lhyfe on Euronext Paris, has carried out stabilisation activities (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) on the following securities:
|Issuer:
|Lhyfe
|Securities:
|Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.01 (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1)
|Offering size:
|12,571,429 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option)
|Offer price:
|EUR 8.75 per ordinary share
|Market:
|Euronext Paris
|Stabilisation Agent:
|Portzamparc
Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to technical regulatory standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilisation measures, Lhyfe, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilisation activities carried out by Portzamparc as Stabilisation Agent between 1st June 2022 and 9 June 2022:
|Execution date
|Intermediary
|Buy/Sell
|Number of shares
|Average transaction price in EUR
|Lowest/Highest price in EUR
|Total amount in EUR
|Market
|01/06/2022
|Portzamparc
|Buy
|14,250
|8.4044
|8.25/8.54
|119,762.70
|Euronext Paris
|02/06/2022
|Portzamparc
|Buy
|7,263
|8.4711
|8.23/8.55
|61,525.60
|Euronext Paris
|03/06/2022
|Portzamparc
|Buy
|6,821
|8.5193
|8.45/8.56
|58,110.15
|Euronext Paris
|06/06/2022
|Portzamparc
|Buy
|5,800
|8.5122
|8.506/8.668
|49,370.76
|Euronext Paris
|07/06/2022
|Portzamparc
|Buy
|6,900
|8.4899
|8.439/8.500
|58,580.31
|Euronext Paris
|08/06/2022
|Portzamparc
|Buy
|1,500
|8.6
|8.6/8.6
|12,900.00
|Euronext Paris
|09/06/2022
|Portzamparc
|Buy
|3,000
|8.5981
|8.545/8.600
|25,794.30
|Euronext Paris
The detailed list of transactions is available on Lhyfe's website (www.lhyfe-finance.com).
This press release is issued also on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Contacts
|Investor relations
ACTUS
Mathieu Omnes
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
lhyfe@actus.fr
|Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
|Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
Disclaimer
This announcement does not, and shall not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer.
The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The prospectus approved by the AMF is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and Lhyfe's website (www.lhyfe.com).
