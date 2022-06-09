Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
09.06.2022 | 20:42
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LHYFE: Stabilisation transactions

Nantes, France, June 9, 2022 - Lhyfe (the "Company"), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, has received notification that Portzamparc, acting as Stabilisation Agent in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Lhyfe on Euronext Paris, has carried out stabilisation activities (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) on the following securities:

Issuer:Lhyfe
Securities:Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.01 (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1)
Offering size:12,571,429 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option)
Offer price:EUR 8.75 per ordinary share
Market:Euronext Paris
Stabilisation Agent:Portzamparc

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to technical regulatory standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilisation measures, Lhyfe, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilisation activities carried out by Portzamparc as Stabilisation Agent between 1st June 2022 and 9 June 2022:

Execution dateIntermediaryBuy/SellNumber of sharesAverage transaction price in EURLowest/Highest price in EURTotal amount in EURMarket
01/06/2022PortzamparcBuy14,2508.40448.25/8.54119,762.70Euronext Paris
02/06/2022PortzamparcBuy7,2638.47118.23/8.5561,525.60Euronext Paris
03/06/2022PortzamparcBuy6,8218.51938.45/8.5658,110.15Euronext Paris
06/06/2022PortzamparcBuy5,8008.51228.506/8.66849,370.76Euronext Paris
07/06/2022PortzamparcBuy6,9008.48998.439/8.50058,580.31Euronext Paris
08/06/2022PortzamparcBuy1,5008.68.6/8.612,900.00Euronext Paris
09/06/2022PortzamparcBuy3,0008.59818.545/8.60025,794.30Euronext Paris

The detailed list of transactions is available on Lhyfe's website (www.lhyfe-finance.com).

This press release is issued also on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

About Lhyfe
Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies renewable green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plant and its commercial pipeline will allow access to renewable green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. It is a member of France Hydrogène and Hydrogen Europe. Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in September 2021. It currently has 93 projects in its pipeline across Europe, of which 20 in advanced development by 2026, to contribute in mobility and industry decarbonization. A research program started in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyzer linked to a floating wind farm planned for fall 2022.

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
ACTUS
Mathieu Omnes
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
lhyfe@actus.fr		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Disclaimer

This announcement does not, and shall not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer.

The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The prospectus approved by the AMF is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and Lhyfe's website (www.lhyfe.com).

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWxxZZeXZGfJnHFpaMdsmWNql25jkpPJlpbGyWieZJ6YcJuTlWeUaZyaZnBlnmpn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74951-09.06.2022_cp_lhyfe_stabilisation-transactions_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
LHYFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.