- (PLX AI) - Genmab Commences New Arbitration Under License Agreement With Janssen.
- • Genmab seeking an award of $405 million plus interest in accrued milestone payments for DARZALEX FASPRO and a declaration that it is entitled to a new 13-year royalty term from the date of DARZALEX FASPRO's first commercial sale
- • Arbitration will be conducted in New York pursuant to the rules of the CPR Institute for Dispute Resolution for Non-Administered Arbitration before a panel of three arbitrators
- • While the arbitration is pending, Genmab's various collaborations with Janssen will continue
