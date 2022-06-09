Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Touchstone Announces Voting Results of 2022 Shareholder's Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 9, 2022. A total of 49,961,990 common shares representing 23.54% of Touchstone's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting.
During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Touchstone's shareholders approved the following resolutions:
1. Resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at eight, with 99.92% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
2. Shareholders approved the election of eight nominees as directors of Touchstone to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:
|Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
Percent (%)
Number
Percent (%)
|Paul R. Baay
42,555,432
98.65
581,504
1.35
|Kenneth R. McKinnon
42,064,562
97.51
1,072,374
2.49
|Peter Nicol
43,109,292
99.94
27,644
0.06
|Beverley Smith
43,084,150
99.88
52,786
0.12
|Stanley T. Smith
41,900,686
97.13
1,236,250
2.87
|Thomas E. Valentine
42,538,825
98.61
598,111
1.39
|Dr. Harrie Vredenburg
42,841,542
99.32
295,394
0.68
|John D. Wright
43,095,274
99.90
41,662
0.10
3. Resolution to appoint the firm of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to serve as auditors of Touchstone for the ensuing year at such remuneration as may be determined by the Company's board of directors, with 99.84% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available under Touchstone's profile on SEDAR, located at www.sedar.com .
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".
For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:
Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 403.750.4487
SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704608/Touchstone-Announces-Voting-Results-of-2022-Shareholders-Meeting