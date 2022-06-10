DJ Rainmaker Games Announces the First Cross-Chain, GameFiExclusive NFT Marketplace

Austin, Texas

Rainmaker Games is glad to announce the launch of the world's first-ever cross-chain, GameFi exclusive NFT Marketplace as part of its popular GameFi platform. For the first time in the GameFi industry, gamers can explore aggregated top NFT listings from across Web3, complete with guides, strategies, and reviews all in one place. This robust NFT marketplace seamlessly integrates with Rainmaker's game discovery engine, ushering in the next generation of frictionless gameFI experience.

Throughout the entire development process, Rainmaker Games has prioritized ease of use and accessibility. Nothing has changed with their cross-chain and cross-platform NFT marketplace. The Rainmaker Platform is also complete with comprehensive Game Guides, in-depth Buying Guides, and data-driven Price Estimates for increased transparency in gaming. Selecting from over thousands of blockchain games on multiple chains, Rainmaker's team aggregates the best GameFi NFT listings across the Web3 landscape.

Rainmaker's all-in-one gaming platform is designed by gamers, for gamers. Rainmaker is taking the guesswork out of buying NFTs and empowering gamers around the world with the data to play and invest smarter. From curated listings, a comprehensive discovery platform, and user-generated reviews, the NFT Marketplace is the newest addition to an already information-rich platform that will continue to bring innovation and adoption to the industry.

Since the company's founding in mid-2021, Rainmaker has established itself as the de facto gaming platform in GameFi and Blockchain Gaming. Their community is already in the hundreds of thousands strong and consistently growing. By raising USD6.5 million in seed funding and partnering with many well-established games, Rainmaker Games is generating plenty of buzz and continues to foster meaningful relationships in the ever expanding world of Web3. Try Rainmaker Games today to trade NFTs in confidence, compare reviews, and engage with a vibrant community of like-minded gamers.

About Rainmaker Games

Welcome to Rainmaker Games - the first blockchain game discovery platform. Gamers around the world can finally explore hundreds of games in one spot, complete with ratings, daily earnings, reviews, twitch streams, feature write-ups, and more. Rainmaker brings games and gamers together like never before and makes blockchain gaming accessible to the world.

Media contact: kurt@cryptoprlabs.com

