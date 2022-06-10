Regulatory News:

In my capacity as Chairman and CEO, I would like to thank the Investor Initiative for Responsible Care for its letter dated 8 June 2022.

As I have said, I am fully aware of how far we still have to go to restore confidence in our group, and I regret that the questions raised during the recent interviews mentioned in this letter have given rise to certain answers that were deemed insufficient.

By launching the "Etats Généraux du Grand Age" days in each of our facilities on 13 May, I wanted to invite all our stakeholders to a space for free expression aimed at bringing out criticisms as well as solutions. We thus had the pleasure of welcoming Sycomore Asset Management to one of our sites.

I would like to remind you that we have committed ourselves to ensuring that this major debate is followed by a report, a summary and concrete proposals that will be sent to all the participants as well as to the national representation in France.

With this in mind, we have taken note of questions and propositions outlined by the Investor Initiative for Responsible Care and will ensure a constructive dialogue is established with all our stakeholders.

