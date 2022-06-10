Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (295/22)

With effect from June 14, 2022, the subscription rights in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 22, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MACK TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018042103 Order book ID: 259562 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 14, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MACK BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018042111 Order book ID: 259563 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com