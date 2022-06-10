Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (295/22)

With effect from June 14, 2022, the subscription rights in Mackmyra Svensk
Whisky AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including June 22, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MACK TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018042103              
Order book ID:  259562                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 14, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Mackmyra Svensk
Whisky AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   MACK BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018042111              
Order book ID:  259563                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
