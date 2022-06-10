New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Recently, TUSD and QuickSwap, the biggest Automated Market Maker (AMM) that runs on the Polygon Network have entered into a partnership in which they would build a TUSD-USDC liquidity pool. QuickSwap is the most popular DEX project on Polygon, where everyone can put money onto the platform, provide liquidity, and re-stake LP tokens to earn rewards, or they can earn trading fees through users who swap tokens using the fund pool. QuickSwap is well rounded in its compatibility with Ethereum, accessibility, and cost. Currently, the total value locked (TVL) across QuickSwap has hit $402.31 million, topping the chart on Polygon.

(Data source: DeFi Llama)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/127059_1a1924fa04a4292e_001full.jpg

TUSD has long maintained a partnership with Polygon, which is a fast Layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution that is easy to use. Compatible with the Ethereum virtual machine (EVM), Polygon boasts low transaction fees and fast speed, and many leading applications have deployed their Polygon version. This collaboration is a significant step on TUSD's path to multi-chain and towards its mission to actualize "money build for the new global financial system". Besides QuickSwap, Curve and Balancer are also partners with TUSD on Polygon. Down the road, TUSD will continue to collaborate with more renowned projects with high liquidity.

According to Annabel, marketing and BD Director of TUSD, "Compared to algorithmic stablecoins, TUSD has a more stable and transparent reserve. It not only has 100% U.S. dollar reserves and strict KYC/AML verifications but is also real-time attested by Armanino and regularly publishes third-party audit results, which ensures investors' asset security and ease of use. TUSD boasts a more transparent asset reserve with stricter rules than other U.S. dollar-based stablecoins, which has made it resilient to emergencies. The collaboration is an important move for TUSD to expand its DeFi projects and deepen its multi-chain deployment."

TUSD is the stablecoin which has set a high standard of transparency, security, and convenience. It can offer protection against the risk of run and market emergencies, bringing higher returns and new financial opportunities to all investors. TUSD, a key building block in the crypto world, is working to provide trust and stability amid volatility, address the demand for more asset trading, and bring prosperity to crypto finance.

About TUSD

TrueUSD is the first digital asset attested live on-chain by an independent third-party institution and pegged at 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. So far, it has been listed on more than 100 trading platforms such as Binance, Huobi, and Poloniex, and has been deployed on 11 major public chains including Ethereum, TRON, Avalanche, BNB, Fantom, and Polygon. It is audited real-time by Armanino, one of the largest U.S.-based accounting firms, to ensure the 1:1 ratio of USD reserves to circulating token supply and the 100% collateral rate. Users can access the publicly available audit results via the official website tusd.io at any time.

About QuickSwap

QUICK is a Polygon token that powers QuickSwap, a decentralized exchange that runs on the Polygon Network. QUICK can be used to create and vote on proposals governing QuickSwap and can be staked to earn a portion of trading fees.

Contact:

LouisDan

Pr@trueusd.com

https://tusd.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127059