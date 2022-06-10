Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
WKN: A1J8G8 ISIN: SE0004899474 Ticker-Symbol: 7UX 
Frankfurt
31.05.22
09:16 Uhr
0,243 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2022 | 11:41
80 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Spago Nanomedical AB (298/22)

With effect from June 13, 2022, the subscription rights in Spago Nanomedical AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 22, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SPAGO TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041659              
Order book ID:  259583                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 13, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Spago
Nanomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SPAGO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041667              
Order book ID:  259584                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
