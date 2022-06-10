Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Spago Nanomedical AB (298/22)

With effect from June 13, 2022, the subscription rights in Spago Nanomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 22, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SPAGO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041659 Order book ID: 259583 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 13, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Spago Nanomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SPAGO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041667 Order book ID: 259584 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com