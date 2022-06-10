

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index increased in April amid a rise in industrial output and construction, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index rose 9.1 percent annually in April, following a 7.4 percent increase in March.



Industrial output grew 10.5 percent yearly in April and construction rose 4.6 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, energy output logged the biggest annual growth of 53.8 percent in April. Production of consumer durable went up 8.1 percent.



Production of intermediate goods gained 6.2 percent. Production of consumer non-durables and capital goods increased by 5.5 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, the production index rose 1.6 percent in April, after the 1.9 percent growth posted in the previous month.







