iSOCRATES LLC: iSOCRATES Reaches Global Performance Standard

MADTech Leader iSOCRATES receives technical recognition

ST. PETERSBURG, FL and MYSURU, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / MADTech industry leader iSOCRATES is proud to announce that it has passed its first ISO audit and has been awarded the coveted ISO 27001:2013 certificate for services under the categories consulting, product development, and managed services.

ISO 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization.

William A. ("Bill") Lederer, Chairman and CEO, iSOCRATES LLC, said of the accomplishment, "This, our first ISO certification, is another iSOCRATES milestone marking our progress toward becoming the world-class media and marketing product and services provider we aim to be. I am proud of how our global teams are working and growing together to deliver measurable value continuously and predictively at scale. Kudos to Ashwini Thammaiah, our Global Delivery leader and her department heads and senior team leaders who are responsible for this fine achievement. Achieving the ISO 27001:2013 demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering secure and consistent services to all our client-partners. It also demonstrates iSOCRATES is keen to invest time and money in new technology, training, staff, processes, and procedures."

About iSOCRATES

iSOCRATES (https://isocrates.com) advises on, builds, owns, and manages data-driven, mission-critical Marketing, Advertising and Data platforms, technologies and processes as the Global Leader in MADTech Resource Planning and Execution serving publishers, marketers, agencies, and enablers.

iSOCRATES has two lines of business: Products (MADTechBI) and Services (Consulting: Strategy and Operations; Managed Services). iSOCRATES is staffed 24/7/365 with its own proven specialists who save partners money, time and achieve transparent, accountable performance while delivering extraordinary value.

Savings stem from a low-cost, focused global delivery model at scale that benefits from continuous re-investment in technology and specialized training.

The company is headquartered and with its expert Engagement and Partner Success teams based in Saint Petersburg, Florida, U.S.A., and has its own global delivery center in Mysuru, Karnataka, India.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

iSOCRATES LLC

William A. Lederer

(727) 316-9501

bill.l@isocrates.com

SOURCE: iSOCRATES LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704540/iSOCRATES-Reaches-Global-Performance-Standard