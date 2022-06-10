Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) invites you to visit them at Booth #3308 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Silver production is imminent at Silver Bullet's Buckeye Silver Mine, in Arizona. Only 63M shares outstanding, with 29M in escrow. The company owns its own mill, giving it great control over its costs.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Peter Clausi

+14168901232

pclausi@brantcapital.ca

www.silverbulletmines.com