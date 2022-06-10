Regulatory News:

CARMILA (Paris:CARM)

In the context of the free preference share plan implemented in 2019 ("2019 FPSP"), the Chair and Chief Executive Officer, acting on the delegation of powers granted by the Board of Directors at its meeting of 18 May 2022, and having acknowledged the absence of contested claims as of 8 June 2022, duly noted the conversion of 139,306 C Shares into 129,326 A Shares and the resulting €59,880 capital reduction, and amended the Company's By-Laws to reflect the new capital.

Further to the capital reduction, Carmila's share capital decreased from €863,154,132 to €863,094,252, divided into 143,849,042 shares, including 143,704,395 A Shares and 144,647 D Shares.

INVESTOR AGENDA

27 July 2022 (after trading): First-half 2022 results

20 October 2022 (after trading): Third-quarter 2022 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

The third-largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.21 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Important notice

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the "Financial Press Releases" section of Carmila's Finance webpage:

https://www.carmila.com/en/finance/financial-press-releases

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005485/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Jonathan Kirk Head of Investor Relations

jonathan_kirk@carmila.com

+33 6 31 71 83 98

PRESS CONTACT

Chloé Lapeyre Marie-Antoinette agency

chloe@marie-antoinette.fr

+33 6 07 40 41 48