Company nabs Consumer Product Application Award for Blackland Razors The Era

On June 8, 2022 in Birmingham, UK at the TCT Awards, 3DEO, one of the world's highest volume metal 3D printing companies, won the TCT Consumer Product Application Award for their 3D printed production razor manufactured for Blackland Razors "The Era."

The TCT Awards are produced by The TCT Group in conjunction with TCT 3Sixty, the most influential additive manufacturing show in the UK focused on raising awareness and adoption of 3D printing while highlighting real-world applications and technology on the show floor. 3DEO shared finalist selects with fellow industry leaders Stratasys, 3DSystems, Nexa3D and more; amongst a total of 67 finalists varied across 11 categories.

"It's an honor to have been selected as the 2022 Consumer Product winner, surrounded by our fellow 3D printing leaders this year," said Matt Sand, President and Co-founder of 3DEO. "While weare immersed in the innovative capabilities that 3D printing brings to the manufacturing space, we are starting to see a 'tipping point' of adoption, and The TCT Group is leading the charge by showcasing best-in-industry wins."

Earlier this year, 3DEO announced the launch of its new Saffron platform and patented printing technology, Intelligent Layering. Their metal 3D printing process, boasting more than 20 issued or pending patents in 3D printing, robotics, software and automation, has gained accolades for its superior results in terms of surface finish, material properties and dimensional accuracy. 3DEO's consultative approach to problem-solving and design has earned them the ability to uniquely address the complex challenges many of today's engineers face in the product development arena.

3DEO serves customers in the consumer products, industrial machinery and equipment, medical devices, surgical robotics, aerospace and defense industries, driven by their conviction to help product innovators launch premium products with distinctive designs and a competitive edge. By working with 3DEO, customers get dedicated engineering partnership and direct access to their cutting edge production manufacturing technologies.

ABOUT 3DEO

Based in Torrance, California, 3DEO is one of the world's highest volume manufacturers of 3D printed precision metal components made with their patented metal 3D printing technology, Intelligent Layering. 3DEO's proprietary technology and expertise in complex geometries and design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) make 3DEO stand out from other manufacturers. 3DEO created the Manufacturing Cloud, an end-to-end manufacturing platform built to scale 3DEO's proprietary metal 3D printers into mass production through software, 3D printing, robotics, automation, augmented reality, and materials innovation. 3DEO is ISO 9001:2015 certified. For more information, visit www.3DEO.co.

