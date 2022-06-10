Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RB) (OTC Pink: TEVNF) ("Tevano", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Illuria Security, Inc's. ("Illuria") CEO, Antranik Wartanian, was invited to be a speaker at the 18th annual BSDCan Conference.

BSDCan, a BSD conference held in Ottawa, Canada, quickly established itself as the technical conference for people working on and with 4.4BSD based operating systems and related projects. This year the conference was held online.

Mr. Wartanian spoke to the audience of BSD users, operators and developers about FreeBSD from a vendor's perspective.

Mr Wartanian comments, "We have been using FreeBSD and its unique features in our product with many sleepless nights and tears of joy. Being a FreeBSD vendor requires a high degree of knowledge about the internals of FreeBSD, its culture, and its conventions. That's why we want to share our experiences, knowledge, and concerns to help others follow the paths we have taken and avoid the rougher ones, with the goal that your company will someday be proudly listed as a FreeBSD Vendor."

Mr. Wartanian, along with Illuria's senior engineer Faraz Vahedi, go over the basics of building, releasing, updating and upgrading FreeBSD. They also demonstrate how developers can upstream their innovations and distribute product images to customers in a commercial cloud service environment.

The presentation is available on Tevano's website at https://videos.tevano.com/bsdcan2022.mp4

About BSDCan

About Tevano

Tevano Systems Holding Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a technology company with custom and proprietary hardware and software technologies. Its subsidiary, Illuria Security, Inc. is an early-stage software development company whose technology involves active cyber deception to protect critical network systems of enterprise systems of all sizes. Using deception technology, Illuria's software seeks to solve the challenge of cyber-attacks by detecting threats, systematically deceiving attackers, and actively deterring attacks. Its subsidiary Tevano Systems Inc. is the developer of Health Shield, an AI-driven, electronic tablet that video displays a user with their body temperature and other information. It provides detailed reports of all scans done throughout an enterprise.

For more information on Tevano, please visit www.tevano.com

