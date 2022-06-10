BFYW Recently Closed First of Many Anticipated M&A Transactions

Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTCQB: BFYW) ("Better For You Wellness" or the "Company"), an Ohio-based company focused on the rapidly-growing $1.5T wellness industry, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreements") with Mast Hill Fund, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("Mast Hill"), respectively, pursuant to which Mast Hill purchased a promissory note, with a principal amount of $310,000 for a purchase price of $279,000 (the "Note"). The closing of the Purchase Agreements occurred on June 7, 2022.

The capital infusion from Mast Hill will provide the Company with operating capital through its upcoming S-1 filing. Better For You Wellness intends to file its S-1 to further the Company's efforts to up-list to a national securities exchange such as the NASDAQ or NYSE.

This funding from Mast Hill comes on the heels of the Company's June 1, 2022 announcement that Better For You Wellness, Inc. closed its acquisition of Mango Moi, LLC ("Mango Moi"), an established beauty brand offering effective vegan, all-natural, non-toxic hair and body care products with a focus on skin and body positivity.

"The Company is assembling its vertical of leading companies, with the recent closing of the Mango Moi acquisition further propeling our progress," commented Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Better For You Wellness, Inc. "The continued financial partnership from Mast Hill allows the Company to continue its growth on a strategic path to becoming a global wellness conglomerate."

About Better For You Wellness, Inc.

Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTCQB: BFYW) is a Columbus, Ohio-based Company pursuing a dual buy-and-build model within the wellness industry. Better For You Wellness, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, builds and operates digitally-native, mission-driven brands within the clean beauty sector, including Better Suds. Better For You Wellness, Inc. is also under LOI to acquire multiple companies within the clean and natural beauty category. Learn more at https://BFYW.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

