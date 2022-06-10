Stockhouse Publishing: All New Market Movers: Today's Top Stock Picks for New & Trending Opportunities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / Investors want insight. Welcome to the Market Movers Newsletter where we have created a snapshot of new and trending companies that we think investors will want to know about. Below you have direct access to this edition's top picks including milestones, highlights and easy access links to do additional research on each company and their products or projects.

Anfield Energy Inc. V.AEC | ANLDF METALS & MINING

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related metals supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. A key asset in Anfield's portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States and is one of only three licensed uranium mills in the United States. Anfield's West Slope project in Colorado has a historical uranium and vanadium resource of 11Mlbs and 53Mlbs, respectively, while Utah-based Velvet-Wood project has an NI 43-101 uranium resource of 4.6Mlbs. Anfield's conventional uranium and vanadium assets include the Slick Rock Project, the Velvet-Wood Project, the Frank M Project, the West Slope Project, as well as the Findlay Tank breccia pipe. All conventional uranium assets are situated within a 200-mile radius of the Shootaring Mill.

https://anfieldenergy.com/

……………………………………………………..

Intermap Technologies Corporation T.IMP | ITMSF TECHNOLOGY

Intermap Technologies is a global leader in geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) solutions, focusing on the creation, analysis and provisioning of 3D terrain data and high-resolution models of the Earth's surface. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company's solutions are used in a range of applications for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, and orthorectification solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution 3D elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety, and defense. The company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, renewable energy planning, telecommunications, railway, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas, and transportation. Intermap enables its customers to better understand their terrain environment with decades of experience aggregating data derived from any sensor technology and data sources with patented sensors and processing technology.

https://www.intermap.com/

……………………………………………………..

INX Limited N.INXD | INXDF TECHNOLOGY

Headquartered out of Vancouver, BC, The INX Digital Company is the holding company for INX Group. The INX Group umbrella includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, which blends together traditional market expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The company's vision is to become the leading global regulated hub for digital assets over the blockchain and bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Founded in 2017, INX Digital Company began trading its shares on the NEO Exchange in January 2022. The company previously offered and issued the first SEC-registered initial public offering of digital security and was among the first companies to secure regulatory clearance for the issuance and trading of digital securities. The management team of INX brings a proven track record in regulated trading and capital markets, and Board members include the former Vice Chairman of the NASDAQ and a former senior executive of the TMXGroup, among other notable industry veterans.

https://www.inx.co/

……………………………………………………..

GeneTether Therapeutics Inc. C.GTTX HEALTHCARE / BIOTECH

A genetic medicines company focused on creating best-in-class gene editing therapies based on its proprietary platform, GeneTether Therapeutics Inc. is developing its transformative proprietary platform technology to significantly increase the efficiency of DNA insertion into the genome for gene correction. The company is leveraging its platform technology to develop curative therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases. Thanks to its proprietary method to "tether" donor DNA templates to the genome editing complex, the template is readily available for use during the genome editing repair stage. The company's wholly-owned platform has the potential to significantly improve upon current gene editing methods by actively positioning reparative DNA fragments, which are referred to as donor DNA templates, near the location of double strand breaks in a cell's DNA. Operating between San Lorenzo, CA and Vancouver, BC, GeneTether's proof of concept study demonstrated an approximately seven-times-higher gene editing efficiency as compared to the same gene editing payload without application of GeneTether's technology. GeneTether already has a patent issued in Australia and the company received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office in February 2022, in addition to other jurisdictions that the company had filed in, as well.

https://genetether.com/

……………………………………………………..

Perk Labs Inc. C.PERK | PKLBF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 2016 and based out of Vancouver, BC Perks Lab Inc. engaged in operating a digital franchisor where franchises can sell restaurant ordering software together with digital rewards on each purchase. Perk Labs is the parent company of Perk Hero, which offers an engaging mobile commerce, payments and rewards platform In other words, the company's platform helps restaurant guests order and pay from their table using a smartphone browser.. As such, the company's platform has a QR code-powered ordering and payment solution that enables restaurants to streamline their operations and focus on the guest experience. Meanwhile customers can order ahead and self-pick up without paying commissions. The platform also has crypto loyalty rewards and promotions and offers while restaurants can use the platform to engage with customers through marketing campaigns and promotions, offers, SMS, email, push notifications and the company's crypto loyalty program. Putting it simply, Perk Labs' customer-centric solution helps businesses provide their customers with compelling experiences at every step of the customer experience.

https://www.perklabs.io

……………………………………………………..

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. V.FWZ METALS & MINING

Engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral assets, Fireweed Zinc is a junior mining company focused on advancing its Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver property in Yukon. The company recently signed a letter of intent to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Mactung Tungsten Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories. The project, which sits immediate adjacent to the company's Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, is one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits. It is also one of the few potential sources of scale for tungsten that doesn't come from China. Although Macmillan Pass remains the company's flagship project, the addition of Mactung and its recent staking of Gayna River puts Fireweed on the path to becoming one of the leading critical minerals focused companies. The Gayna River project, located in Northwest Territories, contains the critical metals zinc, gallium, and germanium in addition to lead and silver. The geological environment has globally unique similarities to the very-high grade Kipushi mine and recent academic studies indicate the potential for very-high grade massive sulphide targets which were previously not recognized.

https://www.fireweedzinc.com/

……………………………………………………..

Sprout AI Inc. C.BYFM | BYFMF TECHNOLOGY

Sprout AI is a vertical farming technology company that manufactures scalable AI controlled grow "habitats" that can be installed in any existing or new indoor space throughout the world. The company is in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling sustainable and scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for indoor vertical farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions, resulting in consistent and repeatable crops with shorter cultivation cycles independent of geographic climates. The self-contained multilevel rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross-contaminants. The technology also uses dual plant and root zones that provide a wide range of effectiveness in different kinds of environments. It also uses fogponics that deliver nutrients needed for growth and only uses a fraction of the water compared to aquaponics, hydroponics, and aeroponic irrigation technologies. The rise in demand for urban food security will be fuelling the growth of vertical farming. Securing revenue within urban centres, providing pure, clean, longer shelf life and easily traceable food, with minimal impact on the environment in terms of water use, chemical, fertilizer, and greenhouse emissions associated with cultivation, processing, and distribution represent the tangible impact that vertical farming delivers.

https://sproutai.solutions/

……………………………………………………..

Fineqia International Inc. C.FNQ | FNQQF TECHNOLOGY

Fineqia International Inc is a listed Canadian company, with its operations based in London, UK. Its shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in Toronto, and it has quoted stock symbols in the US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). This parent company outlines the corporate governance, culture, processes and strategy for the company and its subsidiaries. Its activities include investments in a growing portfolio of blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency companies worldwide, which are part of an ambitious plan to build a unique business centered on digital asset management. Fineqia Investments Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary that holds the company's growing portfolio of investments worldwide. Its current portfolio includes investments Wave Financial (www.wavegp.com), a top 5 US crypto asset manager, venture fund IDEO CoLab Fund I (www.ideocolab.com), an affiliate of the world-renowned design and innovation company IDEO, and Nivaura (www.nivaura.com), a blockchain-based securities trading platform also invested in by the London Stock Exchange Group. Fineqia Ltd is a U.K. subsidiary of the Fineqia International Inc. It is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom as an Appointed Representative (AR). It provides a platform and services to support security issuances and manage administration of debt securities such as bonds.

https://www.fineqia.com

……………………………………………………..

