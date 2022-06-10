abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds: Certain abrdn U.S. Closed-end Funds Announce Name Changes

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds (collectively, the "Funds") announced today that the Funds' respective boards have approved a name change for each of the Funds, to be effective June 30, 2022, as set forth below. The Funds' ticker symbols and CUSIPs are not changing.
|Ticker
|Current Name
|New Name
|CUSIP
|NYSE:AEF
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.
|abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.
|00301W105
|NYSE American: IAF
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc.
|abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc.
|003011103
|NYSE American: FAX
|Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc.
|abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc.
|003009107
|NYSE American: FCO
|Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc.
|abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc.
|003013109
|NYSE:JEQ
|Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc.
|abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc.
|00306J109
|NYSE ACP (Common Shares)
|Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
|abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
|003057106
|NYSE:ACP PRA (Preferred Shares)
|Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund 5.250% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock
|abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund 5.250% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock
|0030572053
|NYSE:AGD
|Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
|abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
|00302M106
|NYSE:AOD
|Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
|abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
|00326L100
|NYSE:AWP
|Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
|abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
|00302L108
|NYSE ASGI
|Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund
|abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
|00326W106
