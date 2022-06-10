abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds: Certain abrdn U.S. Closed-end Funds Announce Name Changes

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds (collectively, the "Funds") announced today that the Funds' respective boards have approved a name change for each of the Funds, to be effective June 30, 2022, as set forth below. The Funds' ticker symbols and CUSIPs are not changing.

Ticker Current Name New Name CUSIP NYSE:AEF Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. 00301W105 NYSE American: IAF Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. 003011103 NYSE American: FAX Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. 003009107 NYSE American: FCO Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. 003013109 NYSE:JEQ Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. 00306J109 NYSE ACP (Common Shares) Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund 003057106 NYSE:ACP PRA (Preferred Shares) Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund 5.250% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund 5.250% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock 0030572053 NYSE:AGD Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund 00302M106 NYSE:AOD Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund 00326L100 NYSE:AWP Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund 00302L108 NYSE ASGI Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund 00326W106

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

