Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Studienergebnisse - InnoCans LPT effektiv bei therapieresistenter* Epilepsie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.06.2022 | 22:20
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds: Certain abrdn U.S. Closed-end Funds Announce Name Changes

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds (collectively, the "Funds") announced today that the Funds' respective boards have approved a name change for each of the Funds, to be effective June 30, 2022, as set forth below. The Funds' ticker symbols and CUSIPs are not changing.

TickerCurrent NameNew NameCUSIP
NYSE:AEFAberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.00301W105
NYSE American: IAFAberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc.abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc.003011103
NYSE American: FAXAberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc.abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc.003009107
NYSE American: FCOAberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc.abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc.003013109
NYSE:JEQAberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc.abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc.00306J109
NYSE ACP (Common Shares)Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fundabrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund003057106
NYSE:ACP PRA (Preferred Shares)Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund 5.250% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stockabrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund 5.250% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock0030572053
NYSE:AGDAberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fundabrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund00302M106
NYSE:AODAberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fundabrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund00326L100
NYSE:AWPAberdeen Global Premier Properties Fundabrdn Global Premier Properties Fund00302L108
NYSE ASGIAberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fundabrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund00326W106

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter/fund-centre/closed-end-funds

For More Information Contact:

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
800-522-5465
Inestor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704684/Certain-abrdn-US-Closed-end-Funds-Announce-Name-Changes

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.